Jasmine Hartin detained on allegations of hit on ComPol and a Magistrate

Canadian national Jasmine Hartin, accused of killing Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott, was taken into police custody for possibly being involved in a hit against Commissioner of Police (ComPol) Chester Williams and a Magistrate. Hartin, who lives in Caye Caulker, denies the allegation saying that a disgruntled former maintenance worker made up the story. She has been transported to Belize City for questioning as the investigation continues.

Hartin shared with the media that the accusations against her started after filing a report against Lionel Neal. Hartin claims Neal sexually assaulted her during a burglary at her Caye Caulker home. Hartin said Neal threatened her by telling police she intentionally killed Jemmott and planned to kill other people. “It’s the biggest made-up story ever, there are no grounds, no proof, nothing,” said Hartin.

On Thursday, May 19, Neal was arraigned in the Belize City magistrate court on burglary charges with Intent to Rape and one count of Threatening Words. According to reports from the court hearing, Neal claimed they lived together and were lovers and that the burglary and rape report is false. Neal was granted bail, which he met and was set free. He was ordered to stay away from Hartin and Caye Caulker.

ComPol told the media that they are not taking anything for granted regarding the possible hit on him. “We will do what needs to be done to ensure the threat is neutralized,” said Williams. The Commissioner noted that some information regarding the alleged hits has some credibility. As a result, the police are not taking the situation lightly and will continue investigating the accusations.

The former partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft’s son Andrew has been attending the San Pedro Magistrate Court for months for the Manslaughter by Negligence charge of Jemmott’s shooting death. The last time she was in San Pedro was on Thursday, March 31. There was a preliminary inquiry of the charge and an overview of the evidence tying Hartin to the incident. As a result, a trial will now take place at the opening of the next session of the Supreme Court in Belize City on June 13, 2022.

