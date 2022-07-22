Trial beings at Supreme Court for San Pedrano David Gonzales Charged with Murder

Information from the Supreme Court in Belize City indicates that the trial of island resident David Gonzales, accused of killing his wife Marisela Gonzales in October 2020, has begun.

The trial reportedly started on Thursday, July 21st, with a case management conference. According to the reports, the court session included announcing over 40 witness statements as evidence. After the case management session, the trial was adjourned to September 29, 2022.

Gonzales has been serving time at the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison since 2020. Marisela’s murder was the only one recorded in San Pedro for 2020. Her naked, lifeless body was found on October 12, 2020, at the dump site south of the island near Marina Drive. According to police, the body was observed with an apparent headshot wound. It has been speculated that Marisela lived in an abusive relationship.

Gonzales told police that there was an argument with his wife the night before. He claimed they were in their golf cart when she jumped off. Gonzales said he never saw her again following that incident. Investigators, however, found what appeared to be bloodstains on Gonzales’ vehicle and residence. As a result, he was detained and later charged with Murder.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS