Doctor Love: Jewel of Denial

Dear Doctor Love,

I dated a guy for a few months, but it didn’t work out. We parted on good terms and he went back to his long-time girlfriend. A month later I was invited to a wedding and I was going to wear a very special necklace that my grandmother gave me for graduation. It wasn’t in my jewelry box and I couldn’t find it anywhere in my room. I’ve only worn it once and it means a lot to me because my grandmother died just after she gave it to me.

A few weeks passed and my cousin sent me a photo of my ex’s girlfriend and she was wearing the necklace. She had posted pictures of herself on social media and it is obvious it is the same necklace. It has ways to identify it and I have photos of me wearing it for my graduation and the card my granny gave me, so I can prove it is mine.

I sent my ex a text and told him about the necklace and he blocked my number. My cousin says I should go to her house and demand it but I’m too nervous to do that. If I get angry, she may throw it away or something terrible like that.

How can I let her know she is wearing something her boyfriend stole from me and I’d like it back?

/s/Jewel of Denial

Dear Jewel,

Social media seems to be a means of communication for many people, so contacting her through text might seem less confrontational. Be humble—the idea is to get your necklace back, not anger her to destroy it. Explain that you are very happy that she and her ex decided to try again, but the necklace has great sentimental value to you, and you would like her to return it to you. Attach the photo of you wearing the necklace to your graduation. Ask her to meet you in a few hours to give you back your necklace. She will contact her boyfriend within seconds of getting your message, and in those few minutes she will make up her mind, both about the necklace and him. He has given her property he stole from another woman. She will likely be very happy to be rid of both the jewelry and the thief.

If she doesn’t immediately agree to meet you or blocks your number, go to the police station and ask for a police escort to go to her house. Get your precious property back and hide your valuables in a better place in the future.

