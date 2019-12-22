Doctor Love: Leviticus Eighteen

Readers email your question to [email protected] Your letters are edited solely for grammar, spelling and length.

Dear Doctor Love,

I was listening to the kids play “wedding” in the yard and I was shocked to hear my four-year-old son say he didn’t want to marry the little girl—he wanted to marry his friend—a boy. They all started screaming and laughing and the wedding immediately turned into a game of tag of who wanted to marry who, so it was forgotten.

This isn’t the first time he has made comments like that. He said he wants to wear his sisters’ uniform when he goes to school.

I am a Christian woman and I believe that in the eyes of God, boys marry girls, not other boys. I don’t want my son thinking it is okay for boys to be with boys. How should I bring it up with him before it happens again?

/s/Leviticus Eighteen

Dear Leviticus

Considering that nine out of ten young boys will at some point say they want to marry their mothers it is safe to assume that a child of four will change their mind many times before the happy occasion actually takes place. This was a childish game and it shouldn’t be taken seriously.

This does bring up the question of how you will respond should he realize he is gay as an adolescent. The teen years are full of self-doubt and uncertainty and you will need to be loving and supportive of him as he tries to find the answers to many questions he will have as he grows up, including his sexuality.

The Doctor would like to encourage you to love him unconditionally and support him no matter what path he takes. All children deserve to feel safe and understood even if they do not conform to the beliefs of the church. Focus your heart on a Bible verse that promotes love instead of one that could cause you and your child heartache.

Dear Doctor Love,

At this time when everyone is getting into the holiday spirit, I hope you will take the time to remind your readers that there are families who have little hope of having a Merry Christmas without community help. Please ask that they find one of the many charities in San Pedro and help a family in need. The Sandbar has a program that asks donations of gifts for children and most churches also have some means to provide Christmas dinner to an underprivileged family. Give a gift this Christmas and you will receive a heart full of joy.

/s/No Name

Dear No Name,

You have very eloquently said everything that needs to be said. Thank you.

