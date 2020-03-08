Doctor Love: Out Cold

Readers email your question to [email protected] Your letters are edited solely for grammar, spelling and length.

Dear Doctor Love,

I met this amazing girl and even though she is always surrounded by guys who are in love with her and girls who really admire her, she agreed to go out with me. One thing led to another and we ended up doing it.

Now I get the feeling that she is maybe regretting that night and is only trying to be nice when she talks to me. I text her all the time to ask her out or just chat, but she never has time to talk or meet and she never sends me a text out of the blue or anything.

How can get her interest?

/s/Out in the Cold

Dear Out in the Cold,

As tough as this may be to accept, she doesn’t seem that into you. Whether it’s regret, disenchantment or she has moved along, if she wanted you, she’d be texting or bumping into you all over town. She sounds pretty popular, so shyness isn’t likely to be a factor for her sudden lack of communication.

Stop pursuing her and give her some breathing room. You don’t want her to think you are stalking her and misconstrue your good intentions as creepy or worse, threatening. Be friendly and open when you do see her and perhaps, you’ll find there is a valid reason for the distance she seems to be keeping. If she appears to be responding, then suggest another outing. If she doesn’t indicate a rather obvious interest, it would be a good idea for you to look elsewhere for a potential girlfriend. There’s a pretty thin line between flirting and harassment.

Dear Doctor Love,

Why can a visitor with a guitar on his back and a song in his heart get off a plane, walk into a bar and work for the duration of his vacation? Anyone else wanting to work here has to apply and pay for a work permit but bars all over seem to have “guest musicians” playing all the time. I heard one fellow bragging that he doesn’t pay for a meal or a drink when he’s in San Pedro—he just plays at bars for food and beer the whole time he’s there. I’m a professional masseuse—maybe I should set up my portable table on the beach the next time I visit and see what happens.

/s/Not fair

Dear Not Fair,

This is an age-old complaint from anyone who has been denied the okay to work in San Pedro. Perhaps it is a question you should pose to someone at the Labour Office or the Town Board.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS