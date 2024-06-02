Doctor Love: Love Shouldn’t Hurt

Dear Dr. Love,

My wife and I have been married for six years, with two children. I have been putting my hands on her in such a bad way that she’s saying we are no longer a family, and she wants to leave me. I need my wife and children back. It hurts me to stay away.

I’m attending church and have been praying for many hours these past few weeks, and it is helping me. I will do anything and everything I can to get my family back because I don’t want to lose them. What can I do to get them back? /s/ Love Shouldn’t Hurt

Dear Love Shouldn’t Hurt,

I’m truly sorry to hear about your situation. It’s important to seek counseling to address your behavior and get the help you need. Respect your wife’s need for space and show her that you’re committed to real change through consistent actions, not just words. If she’s open to it, communicate your feelings and commitment to change. Consider family therapy to help everyone heal and rebuild trust. Stay strong and focused on making positive changes in your life. ~ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

My neighbor has a pet raccoon that she raised as a baby. The creature climbs all over her and even sits on her head! I have heard raccoons can carry nasty diseases and fleas; isn’t this kind of pet a bad idea? /s/Cute but gross

Dear Cute but Gross,

Raccoons can carry diseases and parasites, which can be a health risk. Talk to your neighbor about your concerns in a polite and respectful manner. If the situation doesn’t improve, you might need to contact local animal control for advice on how to handle it. In the meantime, protect your pets by ensuring they are vaccinated and avoid direct contact with the raccoon. It’s important to address this issue with care and respect for your neighbor. ~ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

I have a new job in a small office. I have never been comfortable meeting new people or learning a new job, so to appear friendly, I join into the office conversations. A couple of times, I have revealed too much of my life. I just found out that our boss has a camera in the office that records everything. Everyone else knew it, but no one told me. Now I’m more embarrassed than ever, knowing that my information is now on record. I have since learned to watch what I say. Is it a common and legal practice for employers to bug offices? /s/ Feeling Watched

Dear Feeling Watched,

It’s normal to feel uneasy about office cameras. Employers are generally allowed to use cameras for security as long as employees are informed. Ask HR about the company’s surveillance policy to understand what’s being recorded and why. Be mindful of what you share at work now that you know about cameras. If the surveillance feels too intrusive, discuss your concerns with HR. Understanding the rules and maintaining professionalism can help you feel more comfortable. ~ Dr. Love

