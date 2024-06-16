Doctor Love: Can’t Trust Anyone

Dear Dr. Love,

My boyfriend of five years just broke up with me. I didn’t see it coming at all, and I just found out he dumped me for another woman. Not only does this hurt beyond belief, but apparently, most of my friends knew of this, including one of my best friends! I feel so deceived, not only by my cheating boyfriend but my own friends. WHY DIDN’T THEY TELL ME? /s/ Can’t Trust Anyone

Dear Can’t Trust Anyone,

Trust is a delicate thread, easily frayed and hard to mend. The betrayal by your boyfriend is a heavy blow, but the silence of your friends cuts deeper. People often avoid delivering bad news, fearing the fallout or hoping the truth will reveal itself without their intervention. It doesn’t excuse their silence, but it might explain it.

Now is the time to focus on your healing. Reflect on who truly supports you and seek out those who value honesty as you do. This pain is temporary, but the wisdom you gain will last. Embrace this opportunity to surround yourself with those who uplift and cherish you. You deserve nothing less.

/s/ Dr. Love

Dr. Doctor Love,

I recently met a nice girl who told me she was “Poly.” I thought that was her name until she explained her relationship with another woman and a man. They all live together as one happy family and even have a baby. I had never heard of such a thing! I had to Google it and found, “Polyamory is a form of consensual non-monogamy in which a person is involved with multiple romantic or sexual partners.” This nice girl told me she’s interested in having a relationship with me but is committed to her three-some family. I don’t think I can handle this arrangement, but I am really attracted to her. What should I do? /s/ One partner is Enough

Dear One Partner is Enough,

Love comes in many forms, and it’s clear this new relationship style has left you puzzled. Polyamory works for some, offering a variety of connections and shared experiences. But if your heart craves the intimacy and simplicity of a monogamous relationship, that’s equally valid.

Follow your intuition. If the idea of sharing your partner makes you uneasy, honor that feeling. It’s better to be true to yourself than to compromise your peace of mind for attraction. Respect her lifestyle but recognize that your happiness and comfort are paramount. Seek a relationship that aligns with your values and desires. /s/ Dr. Love

Dr. Doctor Love,

I am a single woman who lives alone. A couple of years ago, I rescued a big dog, Frank, from the humane society. He’s my buddy; we are always together, and he sleeps with me in my bed. I started dating a nice guy a few months ago, and when he stays overnight, he complains about sharing the bed with Frank, who admittedly takes up a lot of the bed. I don’t have the heart to make Frank sleep on the floor after all the times he’s been in bed with me. I tried explaining this to my new boyfriend, but he doesn’t understand how an animal can get such special treatment. Is he being unreasonable, or am I? /s/ The Bed’s Too Small

Dear The Bed’s Too Small,

Our bonds with our pets are profound and filled with unconditional love. Frank has been your loyal companion, providing comfort and companionship. It’s understandable why you want to keep this routine intact.

However, relationships require balance and compromise. Have an open conversation with your boyfriend about how much Frank means to you. Perhaps there’s a middle ground, like getting a larger bed or finding a cozy spot for Frank nearby. Love is about understanding and accommodating each other’s needs. If your boyfriend cares for you, he’ll work with you to find a solution that respects both your bond with Frank and your new relationship. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]