Doctor Love: Girlfriend with Bad Manners

Dear Doctor Love,

I just started dating a pretty young lady I met at a bar. Although we get along well and enjoy each other’s company, she has terrible manners. I swear she was raised in a barn! She wipes her nose with the back of her hand, picks her teeth at the table, and talks with a mouth full of food. When she burps, instead of saying, “Excuse me,” she says, “OH, YA”! She never covers her mouth when she sneezes or coughs, and I am pretty sure she doesn’t wash her hands when she comes out of the bathroom. It’s so weird because she dresses nice and seems proper in other ways. I am embarrassed to have her around my friends or family; they would be appalled. What should I do? /s/ Girlfriend with Bad Manners

Dear Girlfriend with Bad Manners,

First of all, it’s great that you appreciate the good times you share with her. People aren’t perfect, and sometimes, they just need a bit of guidance. If her manners are bothering you, it’s okay to gently bring it up. Start by sharing your habits and why they matter to you. Maybe mention how much you value good manners in a partner. You could also try to lead by example during meals. If she cares about you, she’ll likely try to improve. Remember, patience and understanding go a long way. Everyone has room for growth, and she might not even realize these habits are a problem. /s/Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My husband and I have decided it’s time to live healthier. We’re both in our mid-thirties and enjoy socializing with our friends, which means lots of food and booze. We are both overweight and tired of weekend hangovers. We want to change, but it’s so hard when our friends do everything we are trying to avoid. I make excuses not to come to parties just because we don’t want the temptation. How do we stay friends with these people when we no longer have anything in common? /s/ Choosing Friends over a Healthier Life

Dear Choosing Friends over a Healthier Life,

Changing your lifestyle is a big step, especially when your social circle isn’t on the same page. It’s important to talk to your friends about your new goals. True friends will support you, and who knows, maybe they’ll join you on this healthier journey. You don’t have to avoid social gatherings entirely. Instead, suggest activities that align with your new lifestyle. Maybe a hike instead of a party or a healthy potluck dinner. This way, you can still enjoy their company without compromising your health goals. Remember, balance is key. It’s possible to have fun and stay healthy at the same time. /s/Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I am a young man studying in Belize City. I rent a room from a nice older lady who has a few other students living in the house. Sometimes, we all have meals together, and she is like a mother to some of us. She has grown children who come to visit her on Sundays, and they sit around talking while she waits on them hand and foot. They never lift a finger to help. I overheard one of them saying that they give her weekly money, so they don’t need help with the meals or dishes. I think they are showing disrespect to this nice woman, and it makes me mad. I want to say something, or should I mind my own business? /s/ Mama Deserves Better

Dear Mama Deserves Better,

It’s clear you care deeply about your landlady, which is wonderful. It can be frustrating to see her children not helping out, but this might not be your battle to fight directly. Leading by example is a powerful way to influence others. Offer to help with meals and chores yourself. Your actions might inspire her children to pitch in more. If the moment feels right, you can gently suggest to them that their mother could use a little more help. But remember to tread carefully to avoid causing conflict. Respecting her family dynamics while showing kindness and support can make a big difference. /s/Dr. Love

