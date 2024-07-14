Doctor Love: Save the party for another time

Dear Dr. Love,

I am so thankful that our island was spared from Hurricane Beryl, but I have to admit I was really alarmed at how some people ignored the warnings and planned hurricane parties instead of preparing for the storm. What kind of idiot does that? My neighbors started making party a day before Beryl was suppose to hit and kept on all weekend God forbid we had a real disaster; they were so drunk they would have been laughing as their house blew away! And then people would have had to risk their lives trying to save them! Is there any way to enlighten these losers?

/s/ Save the party for another time

Dear Save the party for another time,

It’s a relief when a storm passes us by, but the recklessness of some can indeed be alarming. People often resort to humor and denial as coping mechanisms in the face of fear, which can sometimes lead to poor decisions, like hurricane parties. Enlightenment often comes from experience, and sometimes, it takes a close call or witnessing the consequences of such actions for people to change their behavior. Instead of frustration, perhaps gently educating them on the real dangers and encouraging responsible preparation could gradually shift their perspective. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

My sister and I have a love-hate relationship. We are just a year apart in age, and I am the youngest. Sometimes, we are the best of friends; other times, we fight (about the stupidest things) and won’t speak to each other for months. Now that we are adults, I am growing tired of all the

drama. Of course, talking with her about it makes things bad again. I give up! /s/ Love/hate my Sis

Dr. Love/Hate my Sis,

Sibling relationships can be complex, especially when close in age. The love-hate dynamic often stems from deep-seated emotions and a shared history. As adults, it’s crucial to establish boundaries and find ways to communicate effectively. Sometimes, taking a step back and giving each other space can help. When you do talk, focus on your feelings without blaming her. Counseling might also offer neutral grounds to navigate these issues. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

We all love a scandal, and there’s plenty of juicy chisme here on the island. It’s all fun until you learn there are untrue rumors out there about your husband! I trust my man 100%. He is attractive and very friendly with the ladies, but I know it’s all just harmless flirting; what bothers me the most is hearing about his supposed affairs when I know they are not true. I try to defend him, but people say I am just in denial. How can I stop listening to this nonsense? /s/ Tired of the rumors

Dear Tired of the rumors,

Rumors can sting, especially when they involve those we love. Trust is your shield here. The more you react, the more fuel you add to the fire. Stand firm in your trust for your husband and let the rumors die their natural death. Engaging with them gives them life. Focus on your truth and let your calmness speak louder than words. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]