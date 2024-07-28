Doctor Love: Born to Teacher

Dear Dr. Love,

I have wanted to be a teacher since I was a little girl. I would play teacher with the neighborhood kids and give them pretend schoolwork. As I got older, I learned more about what it means to be a teacher, and I have loved helping my younger siblings study and learn as they grow up. I am finishing high school next year and want to further my education in this field. My mother says teachers don’t get paid much and are overworked. She says I should just focus on getting a husband instead. Being a teacher is all I want to be! We are fighting about this a lot and I wish she saw a brighter future for me. What can I do to change her mind?

/s/Born to Teacher

Dear Born to Teacher,

Your passion for teaching shines through, and it’s clear you have a calling. It’s true that teaching can be challenging, and the pay might not always reflect the hard work, but the impact you have on young minds is priceless. Try sharing your dreams with your mother in a calm and heartfelt conversation. Show her the long-term fulfillment and joy that teaching brings you. Highlight the stability and benefits of a teaching career, such as job security, personal satisfaction, and the profound influence you can have on future generations. Sometimes, seeing your genuine enthusiasm can help her understand and support your dreams. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

My husband and I are expecting our first baby, a boy, and we are so excited! Our only problem is we can’t agree on the name. My husband wants to name him Egbert, after his great-grandfather, and I want to name him Zekiel, after my favorite uncle who just passed away. We are not coming to an agreement on this! What do you think we should do? /s/No Name for Baby

Dear No Name for Baby,

Choosing a name for your child is a beautiful yet challenging decision, especially when honoring family members. Consider finding a compromise that respects both names, perhaps using one as a middle name. Alternatively, explore names that have a meaningful connection to both Egbert and Zekiel, or a completely new name that you both love. The most important thing is that you both feel joy and agreement in the name you choose. It’s a shared journey and finding common ground will make this special moment even more memorable. /s/Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

We have lived on the island for ten years and have two young sons. My wife is a housekeeper at a hotel, and I work maintenance. We don’t make a lot of money but are lucky to rent a little house we can afford. Our landlord just sold the house, and we must move out in two months. We have been looking and looking for something we can afford but there is nothing. The minute a place opens up, it gets rented, and the prices keep going up! We will be homeless at this rate and might have to quit our jobs and move back to Cayo to live with my family at this point. We really want to stay here but are feeling helpless. /s/Soon to be homeless

Dear Soon to be Homeless,

Housing challenges can be overwhelming, especially with a family to care for. Start by reaching out to local community resources, charities, and social services that might assist with housing. Networking with friends, coworkers, and neighbors could also lead to finding a place. Sometimes, word-of-mouth can uncover opportunities that aren’t publicly advertised. If staying on the island is your priority, consider temporary solutions, like subletting or sharing housing with another family, until you find a more permanent solution. Keep exploring all options, and don’t hesitate to seek help from those around you. Resilience and community support can make a significant difference in tough times. /s/Dr. Love

