Doctor Love: Burnt Out

Dear Dr. Love,

I’ve been feeling really burnt out from my job lately. I love what I do, but the stress and long hours are starting to take a toll on my health and happiness. I don’t want to quit, but I don’t know how to manage this exhaustion. What can I do to find balance and regain my energy? /s/Burnt Out Burnt Out,

Dear Burnt Out,

It is tough, especially when you love your job. Start by setting clear boundaries between work and personal time. Ensure you’re taking regular breaks and using your days off to recharge. Incorporate self-care routines, like exercise, meditation, or hobbies you enjoy. Communicate with your employer about your workload; they might offer support or solutions. Remember, taking care of yourself is crucial to maintaining your passion and productivity. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

My teenage daughter has been spending a lot of time on social media, and I’m worried about the impact it’s having on her self-esteem and mental health. I’ve tried talking to her about it, but she gets defensive and says I’m overreacting. How can I help her see the potential dangers without pushing her away? /s/Concerned Parent

Dear Concerned Parent,

Approach this with empathy and understanding. Share your concerns without judgment and ask open-ended questions about her online experiences. Suggest setting aside tech-free time to engage in activities you both enjoy. Educate her gently about the risks, perhaps by sharing articles or stories. The goal is to foster trust and open communication so she feels supported rather than criticized. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

I’ve been with my partner for five years, and while we have a great relationship, I feel like we’re stuck in a rut. We do the same things every week, and it’s starting to feel monotonous. I want to bring back the spark and excitement in our relationship. Any suggestions on how to reignite the romance?

/s/Seeking Spark

Dear Seeking Spark,

Routine can dull any relationship, no matter how strong. Break the monotony by trying new activities together, like traveling to a new place, taking up a hobby, or even cooking a new recipe. Surprise each other with small, thoughtful gestures. Openly communicate your feelings and desires to ensure you’re both on the same page. Sometimes, just a little effort and creativity can reignite that initial spark. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]