Doctor Love: Want a baby

Dear Dr. Doctor Love,

My husband and I have been trying to have a baby for a few years but face fertility problems. We’ve thought about adopting, and I saw on a Facebook page today someone who wants to give her five-year-old daughter away. I was shocked that someone would post something like that, but curious about adopting this unwanted child. I’d like to contact this person, but I’m worried she might try and scam me. What do you think? /s/Want a baby

Dear Want a baby,

It’s understandable to feel both shocked and curious in this situation. Adoption is a beautiful way to build a family, but it’s essential to proceed with caution. Avoid engaging directly through social media. Instead, contact a reputable adoption agency or legal professional to guide you through the process safely. They can ensure that everything is handled properly and protect you from potential scams. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Doctor Love,

Ever since I was little, my ma and family have called me fat. Gorda has been my nickname for as long as I can remember. I am 14, and they still call me Gorda, even around my friends, who think it’s funny. I like to eat and am a big girl, but I have a real name, not Gorda. I hate it. How can I make them stop? /s/ Not Gorda

Dear Not Gorda,

Nicknames can be hurtful, especially when they make you feel bad about yourself. It’s important to communicate your feelings to your family. Let them know, calmly and firmly, how much it bothers you and ask them to use your real name. Sometimes people don’t realize the impact of their words until it’s pointed out. Stand up for yourself with confidence; you deserve to be called by your real name.

/s/ Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

My girlfriend and I are planning our first vacation and are going to Mexico for a week. Now her friends have decided to come along. I don’t like these gals, they drink too much and act rude, and my girlfriend behaves the same when she is with them. I really wanted to be alone with her and now we have a big party happening. It’s too late to say anything, so I’m stuck. She would be vexed if I decided to stay home now. What should I do? /s/ Don’t want no party

Dear Don’t want no party,

Vacations are meant to be enjoyable, but it’s important to communicate your feelings. Talk to your girlfriend about how much you were looking forward to spending quality time alone with her. Suggest setting aside specific times during the trip just for the two of you. This way, you can enjoy moments together while also navigating the group dynamic. Balance is key, and a bit of open communication can go a long way in ensuring you both have a memorable trip. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]