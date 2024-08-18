Doctor Love: Broke landlord

Dear Dr. Love,

I have a little building here on the island with four apartments in it. I try to keep the rent fair for families who don’t make much money and have kids. One of my renters is always late with paying and always has a hard time story why he can’t pay. I try to be understanding because he has a young wife who stays home with two babies. He is behind on his rent almost three months now. Every day when I drive home from work I pass a roadside bar in San Pedrito where I see him drinking. It makes me mad that he has money to drink but not pay his rent. I would kick him out if it wasn’t for his family. What should I do? /s/ Broke landlord

Dear Broke landlord,

You’ve got a kind heart, but kindness should never be mistaken for weakness. It’s frustrating to see someone prioritize drinking over their responsibilities. Have an honest conversation with him—explain that you’ve noticed his choices and that the situation needs to change. Set a firm deadline for catching up on the rent, and stick to it. Sometimes, a bit of tough love is necessary to wake someone up to their obligations. You can be compassionate without being a pushover. /s/ Dr. Love

Dr. Doctor Love,

I have always looked after my little brother, I am six years older than he and we are now grown up. We are both hardworking guys, but my little brother has skills. He can sing like an angel! I have been trying for years to get him to show off his voice and try to make a living from his God-given gift. He is shy and very humble, but I know he could do good and people would love to hear him. What can I do to help him? /s/ Love my little brother

Dear Love my little brother,

Your brother’s talent is a gift, but it sounds like he needs a gentle push to share it. Start small—encourage him to perform in settings where he feels comfortable, like family gatherings or local open mics. The key is to build his confidence slowly. Offer to help him with the practical side of things, like recording a demo or setting up a social media page. Your belief in him can be the nudge he needs to step out of his comfort zone. /s/ Dr. Love

Dr. Doctor Love,

Why do people make the same mistake over and over again? My friend has been dating the same guy off and on for three years. They love and FIGHT and love and FIGHT, it’s crazy. Every time she says she’s done with her man, then next thing they are back together just as happy as can be. It might be good for several months, and then bam, they throw fits and fists, with one of them usually ending up in jail overnight. I’m tired of listening to her cry when she never changes.

/s/ Done with the drama

Dear Done with the drama,

It’s hard to watch someone you care about stuck in a cycle like that. Love can make people blind to their own patterns, and sometimes, they need to learn the hard way. You can’t change her choices, but you can protect your peace. Let her know that you care about her, but also set boundaries for your own well-being. Sometimes, stepping back is the only way to avoid being dragged into the storm with them. She’ll find her way, but it has to be on her terms. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]