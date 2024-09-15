Doctor Love: I’m so tired I can’t even think

Dear Doctor Love,

I work during the day and pursue my Associate’s degree at night. With everything going on in my life (work, school, activities, etc.), I struggle to balance sleep and studying. If I sleep and don’t study, my grades suffer because I don’t understand the material. However, if I study and don’t sleep, my grades suffer because I’m too tired to concentrate the next day as I still have to wake up in time to go to work. It feels like my life is literally crumbling. /s/ I’m so tired I can’t even think

Dear I’m so tired I can’t even think,

You’re in a tough spot, juggling work and school is no small feat. The balance between sleep and studying is crucial because you need both to thrive. Prioritize quality over quantity—focus on efficient study techniques like breaking up your material into smaller chunks and using focused study time rather than marathon sessions. Also, consider if there’s any way to adjust your workload or schedule to make room for proper rest. Small changes can make a big difference, and remember, burnout won’t help you succeed. You’re building something great, but don’t forget to take care of the foundation—you. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My parents love San Pedro and decided to move our family here last year. I’m having a lot of issues adjusting to life here. Most days, I wish I was back in my home country. Should I tell them? /s/ I want to move back

Dear I want to move back,

It’s natural to feel unsettled after a big move, especially when it uproots the life you were used to. Adjusting to a new place takes time, and it’s okay to struggle with that. Yes, you should tell your parents how you feel but frame it in a way that opens up conversation, not just complaint. Share what’s been hard for you, but also explore ways to make San Pedro feel more like home. Change is difficult, but with time and communication, you might find ways to blend the best of your old life with the opportunities in your new one. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love,

How important do you view marriage? I have been in a relationship for over ten years. My partner and I are happy with how things are, but my family keeps asking me when are we getting married. I think weddings are unnecessary, and as long as we are happy as a couple, that is all that matters. My partner says if I ever decide I want to get married, he wouldn’t mind. /s/ Not into weddings

Dear Not into weddings,

Marriage is a deeply personal decision, and it sounds like you and your partner have found a rhythm that works for you. The pressure from family is understandable—they often project their own expectations—but that doesn’t mean you need to change what works for you. If both you and your partner are content, that’s what matters most. If you ever do decide to marry, let it be because you want. /s/ Dr. Love

