Doctor Love: Sister may be toxic

Dear Doctor Love,

I love my sister, but I can’t stand what she is doing to her kids. They are in the middle of a divorce, and my sister is using the kids as a means to punish her ex. She’s doing things like telling them that daddy is tired of them and is getting a new family, and they are going to be poor now. Whatever faults my ex-brother-in-law had, he was a loving and involved father. It’s killing me to see my sister try to alienate the kids from their dad. /s/

Sister may be toxic

Dear Sister may be toxic,

It’s heartbreaking to watch someone weaponize their kids in a divorce, and the long-term damage to the children can be profound. You’ve recognized this unhealthy behavior, and it’s important to speak to your sister with compassion but also firmness. Let her know that her actions are hurting her kids, not just her ex. Encourage her to put their well-being first, even if she’s hurting. If you feel she won’t listen to you, it may be worth suggesting family therapy or mediation, where someone neutral can step in. Children need both parents when it’s safe to have them in their lives, and her bitterness could rob them of a healthy relationship with their dad. /s/

Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

We are taking our 18-month-old daughter to Belize in about 10 days. We will bring enough snacks for the flight there, but I am wondering what we can expect when we are there in terms of toddler snacks. I know that Central America has some cultural differences and differences in raising kids, so I am not sure if they have as many snacks specifically for toddlers available. /s/

Toddler needs to eat

Dear Toddler needs to eat,

Belize may surprise you with its variety. While the snack brands you’re used to might not all be available, there are plenty of fresh, healthy options. You’ll find fruits like bananas, papayas, and watermelons that are perfect for toddlers. Supermarkets do carry toddler-friendly snacks, though they may not be the same brands you’re used to. Local shops will likely have crackers, yogurt, and some snack bars. If your daughter has any specific favorites or dietary needs, it’s a good idea to bring extras with you, but you’ll definitely find enough to keep her happy and full during your trip. /s/

Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

We live near a café restaurant and have noticed that they are using our garbage bins for their waste. Almost every day, our bins are filled to the brim with what is clearly restaurant garbage. We have confronted them about it, but they deny it. It seems like they don’t want the unsightly garbage in front of their restaurant space, as garbage collection in our area doesn’t happen daily. This is causing us inconvenience. We never have space for our own garbage anymore, and the overflowing bins attract raccoons, cats, and dogs, causing a mess on our street. What should we do? /s/

Take responsibility for your trash

Take responsibility for your trash,

It’s frustrating when someone takes advantage of your space, and overflowing bins can quickly become a bigger problem. Since direct confrontation hasn’t worked, you might consider a more formal approach. Document the issue—take pictures or videos of their garbage in your bins. With that evidence, reach out to your local waste management authority or even a community board to see if they can mediate. Another option is to get locks for your bins or place them in a location that makes unauthorized use more difficult. The key here is to protect your space while keeping things civil, but don’t hesitate to escalate if they continue to disregard your property. /s/

Dr. Love

