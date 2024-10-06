Dear Doctor Love,

Dear Doctor Love, my daughter is going through a tough time at school. She’s being bullied because of the way she walks, and it’s taking a toll on her emotionally. Despite my efforts to involve her homeroom teacher and principal, the situation has not improved. In fact, their response has been disappointing, as they’ve been spreading rumors instead of addressing the problem. I’m reaching out to you for advice on what to do. /s/ No stop to bullying

It’s heartbreaking to see your child suffer, especially when the very people meant to protect her seem to be adding to the problem. You’ve done the right thing by involving the school, but their failure to act is a serious issue. First, document everything—the bullying incidents, your communications with the school, and their responses. Having a clear record can help if you need to escalate this. It may be time to involve the school board or even local authorities, as bullying is not something that should be taken lightly. In the meantime, strengthen your daughter’s emotional resilience by reminding her of her strengths and surrounding her with supportive people. Help her find activities outside of school where she can thrive and feel valued. Kids can be cruel, but your love and advocacy will help her get through this. It might also help to connect her with a counselor who specializes in bullying—sometimes just having someone outside the family to talk to can make a world of difference. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love, I am planning a destination wedding in Ambergris Caye next year, a truly special event for us. During our time there, I am keen on having several photoshoots for a memory album I am creating. Could you suggest some great locations for couple pictures that would make our album truly memorable? /s/ The perfect picture

Ambergris Caye has many great spots for capturing beautiful photos, like the vibrant San Pedro Sign, which offers a fun and colorful backdrop. Depending on where you’re staying, your photographer may also have some insider recommendations for hidden gems or iconic locations on the island that suit your style. Since we’re not the experts on photography, it’s best to consult directly with your photographer—they’ll have a better understanding of lighting, angles, and the perfect spots based on your preferences. Trust their expertise, and your wedding album will surely be one to treasure! /s/ Dr. Love

My son is now a senior in high school, but ever since he was a young boy, I could see that he wasn’t interested in school. He consistently gets Cs and Ds, which doesn’t bother him. Despite this, I know that he is brilliant.

My husband and I have been saving for his associate’s degree and telling him that he can attend whichever school he wants. However, he says he doesn’t want to continue studying. Neither his father nor I ever had the opportunity to further our education past high school, and I want him to have better opportunities than my husband and I have had. /s/ Getting a degree

It sounds like you’re feeling torn between wanting what’s best for your son and respecting his independence. It’s tough when our kids don’t follow the path we’ve envisioned, but it’s important to understand that academic success doesn’t always define one’s brilliance or potential. It sounds like your son has other interests or paths in mind, and while it’s natural to want him to have better opportunities, sometimes those opportunities come from pursuing passions outside of formal education. You’ve saved for his associate’s degree, which is wonderful, but perhaps it’s time to have an honest conversation with him about what he wants for his future. Let him know that the door to education will always be open if he chooses to walk through it later. There are many ways to learn and succeed, and sometimes stepping outside the traditional academic route leads to unexpected and fulfilling opportunities. Trust in his brilliance and continue supporting him, even if his journey looks different from the one you imagined. He may surprise you yet. /s/ Dr. Love

