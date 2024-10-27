Doctor Love: Missing the family-friendly environment

Dear Doctor Love,

I love San Pedro. My family and I have been visiting since I was a child, but things are not the same anymore. Now, I come with my own family—my husband and our three kids—and each time I visit, I find myself questioning why I keep coming back. The island doesn’t seem as family-friendly as it once was. I remember when I visited with my parents and enjoyed the beach downtown, near where Cholo’s used to be. It was lively back then, but now there’s so much traffic and countless bars. Even the bars don’t seem to accommodate families like before. In the past, my parents would relax with a drink while we kids played nearby. Dining out at restaurants with kids has also become challenging. Is San Pedro turning into an adult-only destination? /s/ Missing the family-friendly environment

Dear Missing the family-friendly environment,

In life, much like the tides of the sea, change is inevitable. San Pedro, like all places, has evolved, and what once seemed a haven for families may now reflect a different energy, catering to a new wave of visitors. As your memories of childhood and family time intertwine with the present, it’s natural to feel a sense of loss. Yet, remember that the island has not left you behind; it is simply shifting with time, just as you and your family are.

Perhaps, instead of lamenting what has changed, embrace what remains. Look beyond the noise of traffic and the flashing lights of bars to discover the quieter corners of the island where family moments still thrive. Explore different times or areas of the island that may better suit your growing family’s needs. San Pedro has not forgotten its essence—it may just require you to seek it in new ways. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I have been married for eight years and have two children with my partner. For almost a year now, I feel that I have fallen out of love and don’t know what my next step should be. Should I be honest with my partner and ask for a separation, possibly leading to divorce? /s/ I want out

Dear I want out,

Love, like all things in this life, ebbs and flows. The love you once held so clearly may now seem distant, but before concluding that the well has run dry, consider this: love often takes on new forms. The passion of early marriage is not the same as the companionship that grows over time, and each stage carries its own sacredness.

Before you decide to walk away, reflect deeply and with clarity. Have you given space for your love to evolve, or are you yearning for something that no longer aligns with who you have become? Communication is essential. Be honest, not just with your partner, but with yourself. If, in your heart, you find that this chapter has reached its conclusion, speak from a place of compassion and understanding. But also be open to the possibility that with effort and intention, love may yet find new life between you. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My sister-in-law has no sense of boundaries and is very entitled. My husband is a general contractor, and she frequently asks him to fix things in their house. They don’t always pay for materials, and they never compensate him for his labour; it feels like they are always trying to get something for nothing. Being around them is draining. My husband continues to do it because she is family, but I think it’s just unfair. She has a boyfriend; why can’t he help her around the house? How should I deal with this? /s/ Free labour

Dear Free labour,

Family ties, while precious, can sometimes feel like the pull of a heavy rope, especially when boundaries blur and fairness is lost. Your husband’s willingness to help reflects a kind heart, but even the kindest hearts deserve balance and respect. It is not wrong to want to protect him from feeling exploited, and yet, this matter requires delicacy.

Approach this from a place of harmony, not confrontation. Speak with your husband openly but gently about how you feel, acknowledging his desire to help his family while also sharing your concerns about fairness and balance. It is not for you to dictate the boundaries he sets with his sister, but together, you can find a solution that honors both generosity and self-respect. And in time, perhaps, his sister will learn that family support does not mean taking without giving in return. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]