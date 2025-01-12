Doctor Love: Overbearing Mother

Dear Doctor Love,

I recently moved to Belize and am very happy with the life I’ve built for myself. I have a loving partner and a wonderful community. However, my relationship with my mother is strained for several reasons, one of which is her tendency to disregard the boundaries I’ve set. For example, I haven’t invited her to visit me since my move because, whenever we’re together, she criticizes me constantly. Recently, I discovered that she has obtained my new address and is planning to visit without consulting me first. This has really upset me, and I’m considering telling her not to come. However, my husband thinks I should take this opportunity to reconnect with her since she will only be in town for a week, and he believes it could be a positive experience. I don’t know how to handle this situation. I am so at peace here, and I want to be selfish with it. /s/ Overbearing Mother

Dear Overbearing Mother,

Peace is a treasure worth guarding, and setting boundaries is one of the best ways to protect it. While your husband’s intentions are good, only you know if reconnecting with your mother feels right. If you allow the visit, set clear expectations: a short stay, boundaries around criticism, and a plan for personal space if needed. If you feel this visit would disrupt your peace, be honest but kind: “I love you, but I need to maintain the balance I’ve found here. Let’s reconnect in a way that works for both of us.” Boundaries aren’t selfish—they’re an act of self-care. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I don’t have much to say except that I miss San Pedro. I’ve been traveling there since the early ’90s, and now that I’m in my late 30s, I’m seriously considering moving there. However, I’m unsure about how practical it is for someone who works for a living. I have some savings, but I’m also aware of how quickly that can run out. I really want to make the move to San Pedro, but I don’t want to rush into a decision. How should I approach making my final decision? /s/ Should I move?

Dear Should I Move,

San Pedro’s magic is real, but living there is different from visiting. Consider a trial run—spend a few months renting and living like a local. See if your career can adapt to island life, whether through remote work, finding local opportunities, or building something new. Factor in the cost of living, the pace of life, and the community vibe. Your savings can serve as a safety net, but it’s wise to have a plan for sustainable income before making the leap. Dreams are worth pursuing but taking them one thoughtful step at a time will help them last. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I think there is an alcoholism problem on the island that is going unaddressed. How do we as a community take responsibility here? /s/ Alcoholism

Dear Alcoholism,

You’re right to notice, and it’s a heavy issue, but change starts with awareness and compassion. Begin by creating safe spaces for open conversations—at community events, churches, or schools. Partner with local leaders to provide education about addiction and its impact. Support the creation of resources like AA meetings or free counseling services. Encourage understanding over judgment, because healing requires community, not shame. No one person can solve the issue alone, but your willingness to address it is a strong first step toward positive change. /s/ Dr. Love

