Doctor Love: Money talk

Dear Doctor Love,

This is an off-topic question, but what are your thoughts on the design change for the Belize dollar? It seems to be the talk of the town, with everyone making their own assumptions and sharing their opinions. I just don’t understand why this has caused so much commotion. /s/ Money talk

Dear Money Talk,

People don’t like change—especially when it comes to something they see and use every day. Money isn’t just a tool for transactions; it carries history, culture, and pride. So, when something as familiar as the Belize dollar gets a makeover, everyone suddenly has an opinion.

Some see it as progress, others as unnecessary, and then there are those who believe there’s always a hidden agenda. The reality? It’s still going to buy your groceries, pay your bills, and slip into a birthday card the same way it always has. Give it a little time, and most people will stop talking about it. Until then, enjoy the debates—this is the kind of drama that doesn’t actually hurt anyone. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m your typical daughter who helps her parents as much as possible. Growing up, I was taught the importance of assisting and being there for family. Now, in my mid-30s and with a stable job, this belief remains a significant part of my life. I help my parents with just about everything, from finances to various tasks they may need done. However, I have recently begun to feel overwhelmed. As I advance in my career, it becomes more time-consuming, and as my parents age, they require much more care. I have even discussed hiring a part-time caretaker to assist them with daily tasks, but they completely shot down the idea, expressing their reluctance to have a stranger in their home. I just can’t keep up with work, my personal life, and their care. I find myself at a crossroads and am unsure of what to do. Should I assert myself and hire a caretaker for them, regardless of their feelings? /s/ Exhausted daughter

Dear Exhausted Daughter,

You’re carrying too much, and it’s okay to admit that. Helping family is important, but you can’t do it all without burning out. Your parents may not like the idea of outside help, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need it.

Start small. Maybe it’s a housekeeper, someone to run errands, or a meal service—anything that lightens the load without feeling like a drastic change. Sometimes it’s about how you present it. Instead of calling it a “caretaker,” frame it as a little extra help so that you can spend more quality time with them instead of always being exhausted.

At some point, though, you have to draw the line. If their care is becoming more than you can handle, you’re not being selfish by making the tough call. Love doesn’t mean sacrificing yourself completely—it means making sure everyone, including you, is okay. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m seeking advice about my 15-year-old son. His mom and I separated when he was a toddler, but we’ve maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship. He mostly lives with her and used to come to my house every weekend, but now that he’s in high school, he prefers spending weekends with friends and his girlfriend. He recently told his mom that he feels my house can be too cluttered and that I give him too many “big talks” or life lessons. I’ve tried to provide more guidance than my own dad did, but I think it might be coming off too strongly. I’m torn between wanting him to spend at least two weekends a month with me for the sake of our relationship and his stepfamily and allowing him the freedom to choose his own activities. My main concern is what’s best for him and our long-term relationship. Am I making a mistake by considering forcing the issue, or should I trust that he’ll come back when he’s ready? /s/ Spending time with my son

Dear Spending Time with My Son,

Your son is at that age where his world is expanding beyond family, and as hard as it is to watch, it’s a normal part of growing up. The fact that he’s still communicating—even if it’s to say your house feels cluttered or the talks are too much—means there’s still trust there. That’s a good thing.

Instead of forcing him to spend weekends with you, try adjusting the way you connect. If he says the house feels cluttered, maybe freshen up his space. If the life talks feel overwhelming, ease up a little. You don’t have to stop giving him advice, just find ways to slip it in naturally rather than making it feel like a lecture.

The bond you’ve built isn’t going anywhere. Give him the freedom to make choices, but keep showing up. A text here, a dinner invite there—small, consistent efforts will mean more than trying to enforce a schedule. He might not always come around when you want him to, but if you keep the door open, he’ll always know where home is. /s/ Dr. Love

