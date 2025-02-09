Doctor Love: Mom of a special child

Dear Dr. Love,

I recently heard about the tragic incident involving a young boy with autism who drowned in Belize City, and it broke my heart. As a parent of a child with autism, this has led me to reflect on the lack of facilities in various towns that provide education for children with special needs. I understand that funding these projects can be challenging, but I believe numerous organizations would be willing to assist. It could even be structured as a situation where families who can afford it pay for tuition, while those who cannot, would receive waivers. My question is, why is our government of those in charge not doing more for those living with challenges? /c/ Mom of a special child

Dear Mom of a Special Child,

You are asking a question that many parents of children with special needs have been asking for years. The reality is that in Belize and many other places, special education is often pushed to the back burner. It’s not that the government or those in charge don’t care—it’s that they don’t prioritize it the way they should. Funding is always an excuse, but as you pointed out, there are ways to make it work.

The truth is, change rarely happens from the top down. It happens when people like you—people who are directly affected—start pushing for it. Parents and advocates have the power to force action. Start small: gather a group, talk to local businesses, approach organizations that support children with special needs. If the government won’t lead, then the people must. Your voice matters. Make it loud enough that they can’t ignore it. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My boyfriend of five years just told me that he wants to break up, and I am in shock. We have lived together for four years, and honestly, I did not see this coming. I asked him why he wants to end things and if he is interested in someone else, but he replied that he just doesn’t feel it will work between us for much longer. I am heartbroken; I gave him so much of myself and don’t even know how to move on. It has been a week since our conversation, and he is now trying to find a place to move out. How do I deal with this? /s/ A unforeseen breakup

Dear An Unforeseen Breakup,

This is the kind of heartbreak that leaves you feeling like the ground has been ripped from under you. Five years is a long time, and to have it end without warning is devastating. First, let yourself grieve. This loss is real and pretending you’re fine won’t make it any easier. Cry, scream, write angry letters (that you never send), do whatever it takes to process the pain.

Second, don’t chase him for answers. The truth is, even if he gave you a perfect explanation, it wouldn’t take away the hurt. People fall out of love, and sometimes, they don’t even fully understand why themselves. The only thing that matters now is you. Focus on reclaiming yourself. Find things that bring you joy, reconnect with friends, and start doing things for you. Healing won’t be instant, but I promise, one day you’ll wake up and realize he was just a chapter, not the whole story. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I have a friend who has a toddler, and I feel that she doesn’t make enough effort to spend time with her child. She often uses work as an excuse, and when she’s not working, she claims she needs time to herself. It seems like she’s rarely with her child, and this concerns me. Should I say something to her? /s/ A friend of a mom

Dear A Friend of a Mom,

This is a tricky one because you’re walking a fine line between concern and judgment. Parenting is hard, and every mother needs a break, but if you truly believe this child is being neglected, you have a right to feel worried.

Before you say anything, ask yourself: Do I know the full picture? Maybe she’s struggling with something she hasn’t shared. Maybe she’s drowning in stress and guilt, trying to balance work, motherhood, and her own sanity. Instead of calling her out, try checking in: “Hey, you’ve seemed really busy lately. How are you holding up?” That might open the door for her to share. If she shuts down or dismisses your concern, then you’ll have to decide if it’s something worth addressing more directly.

Approach with kindness, not criticism. Parenting comes with enough guilt already—your words should lift her up, not tear her down. /s/ Dr. Love

