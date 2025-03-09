Doctor Love: Vacation Baby Coming Soon

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m sure this story has been told before, but now it’s my life. I traveled to Belize and fell in love with a Belizean. We had a whirlwind romance that lasted about four months, but then, due to a family emergency, I had to return home and didn’t know if I would ever be back, so I broke it off. Fast forward two months, and I am pregnant. I contacted my partner, and he was happy about the news. He asked if I would move back so we could start a family, but I’m unsure if I should. I feel torn because I do think I love him, but I wonder if moving to another country just for love is feasible, especially now that I have a baby on the way. /s/ Vacation Baby Coming Soon

Dear Vacation Baby Coming Soon,

Life sure knows how to throw a twist in the plot, doesn’t it? One moment, you’re having a dreamy escape, the next, you’re staring at a pregnancy test and wondering if you should uproot your whole life. Love is powerful, but love alone doesn’t keep the lights on, raise a child, or guarantee a future. Ask yourself—if there were no baby, would you still be considering moving? If the answer is no, then slow down. Love isn’t about forcing yourself into a life you’re unsure of just because fate dealt an unexpected hand. Instead of jumping straight into a yes or no, take a step back. Can you visit? Can you test the waters before you pack up and make Belize your whole world? A baby deserves stability, and so do you. Love should feel like a home, not a leap off a cliff. Take your time, listen to your gut, and don’t let the idea of what should be cloud what actually works for you. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

How do I tell someone that she is self-centered? It’s always about her problems, her ideas, her choices, and what she wants to do. No one around her ever gets a chance to shine or contribute, and it’s starting to really annoy me. How can I address this without sounding too mean? /s/ Its all about her

Dear It’s All About Her,

Some people walk into a room and fill it with light. Others walk in and absorb it like a black hole. Sounds like you’re dealing with the second type. The trick to telling a self-absorbed person that they’re, well, self-absorbed, is realizing they probably won’t take it well. They don’t mean to be this way—it’s just how they’ve learned to exist. So, you don’t come in swinging. Instead, shift the mirror toward them gently. Next time she steamrolls a conversation, try: “I really value our friendship, but sometimes I feel like I don’t get the chance to share my thoughts, too. I’d love to have more of a back-and-forth with you.” See how she reacts. If she’s defensive, that tells you all you need to know. But if she actually listens, there’s hope. And if she doesn’t change? Well, then you decide whether you want to keep orbiting around her or step out into your own light. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I married my wife a year ago after being together for nine years, and it’s been great. I can’t imagine my life with anyone else. However, a problem has recently arisen. My wife informed me that we will not be having kids—no discussion, just a statement. I don’t know how to react because I do want children. We are in our late 20s, and I thought that after a couple of years of married life, we would consider having a child, but she seems to have a different perspective. I’m unsure how to handle this situation. /s/ I want kids

Dear I Want Kids,

Some conversations change everything, and this is one of them. You thought this was a “someday” decision, but for her, it’s a done deal. That’s not just a miscommunication—that’s a fundamental difference in the way you see your future. Now, you have to ask yourself: Can you be truly happy without children? If the answer is no, this isn’t just a rough patch—it’s a crossroads. You need to sit her down, not to argue, but to truly understand. Why does she not want kids? Is it fear? A lifestyle choice? A belief she’s held all along? And once you know, you have to answer the hard question—can you stay, knowing that this door is closed? Love is strong, but so is regret. If kids are something your soul is calling for, you can’t silence that voice forever. And if she’s firm in her choice, she deserves someone who accepts that, too. The hardest thing about love? Sometimes, it’s not about winning or losing. It’s about recognizing when the path together is no longer the path forward. /s/ Dr. Love

