Doctor Love: End of friendship?

Dear Doctor Love,

My friend and I used to be very close, but last year, we went to different junior colleges. She went to the mainland while I stayed on the island. Everything seemed fine until the beginning of this new year. I’m not sure what happened, but she suddenly stopped showing interest in our conversations and began to distance herself. I recently messaged her to see if anything had changed, but it hasn’t. I’ve decided to stop trying to be friends. The problem is, I feel really hurt, even though I know I didn’t do anything wrong. I’ve attempted to stop messaging her, but I always end up reaching out again, even though I don’t like her anymore. I don’t understand what’s wrong with me. /s/ End of friendship?

Dear End of Friendship?

There is nothing wrong with you. You are simply mourning something that mattered. Friendships, like seasons, change. Some last a lifetime, and others fade with time, distance, or reasons unknown. The hardest part is not knowing why.

But here’s the truth—you don’t need a reason to let go. You only need to accept what is. She has pulled away, and you’ve done your part by reaching out. The rest is not in your hands. The urge to message her again isn’t about liking her or not—it’s about seeking closure you may never get. Also she may be one of those people who are not good at communicating but when you meet up again it’s like nothing change. We all have different communicating styles.

Instead of fighting that feeling, honor it. Acknowledge the hurt, sit with it, and then, when you’re ready, release it. Every goodbye carves space for something new. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

Is it just me or does it seem like cheating is starting to be normalized? I feel like back then cheating was taken way much seriously. Friends and families would take sides and it would be looked down on if you were the one that cheated. But nowadays seems like you get some badge of honor if you are the cheater. Is this just me or do you feel the same way? /s/ Cheater Paradise

Dear Cheater Paradise,

You’re not imagining things. The world has shifted. What was once a scandal whispered about behind closed doors is now paraded on social media like some twisted trophy. But that doesn’t mean morality has changed—only the way people react to it.

Cheating has always existed; it’s just louder now. And in a time where attention is currency, even betrayal can be spun into clout. But let’s not confuse visibility with acceptance. People still get hurt. Hearts still break. Trust still shatters. Those who glorify cheating may wear their “badge of honor,” but deep down, they carry the weight of knowing they betrayed something sacred.

So no, it’s not just you. The noise has changed, but the truth remains the same—loyalty will always be more valuable than deception. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I saw a FB post about someone questioning how it is even possible to afford rent in San Pedro on a minimum wage job. And it is a very important question, while I don’t rent myself, most if not all my friends do. To say that I am surprised when they tell me the cost of their rooms/apartments is to be in shock. One of my friends pays $1,800 just for a small one bedroom apartment which she shares with her boyfriend. How can anyone afford to comfortably live on the island? Do landlords have a heart? Most places are even that great for the price that they charge. /s/ Skyhigh Rent

Dear Skyhigh Rent,

Rent in San Pedro is no joke. It’s a luxury price tag for a necessity. And the truth? Many landlords don’t have a heart—they have a business. They charge what people are willing (or forced) to pay, and the island’s demand keeps those prices sky-high.

How do people afford it? They hustle. They work two, sometimes three jobs. They split rent, live in tight spaces, and make do. It’s not fair, but it’s reality.

The real question is: what can be done? Calling it out, organizing, demanding better policies—these are the fights that matter. Because shelter is not supposed to be a privilege—it’s supposed to be a right. Until then, we survive the way islanders always have—by looking out for each other and finding a way to make it work. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]