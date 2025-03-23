Doctor Love: Fed up teacher

Dear Doctor Love,

I feel like parents need to be strict with their children again like in the old days. I am a teacher and the level of disrespect some of these children have is horrible. I am struggling to do my job as a upper division primary school teacher because my students just don’t listen or even care. These kids have no manners and no sense of respect for adults. The worse part is that when you bring up the issue to the parents they don’t do anything about it and worse, blame it on you. What has happened to parenting? /s/ Fed up teacher

Dear Fed Up Teacher,

The world has shifted, but discipline has not disappeared—it has only changed shape. In the past, children feared authority. Now, many children grow up in a world where authority must earn their respect, not demand it. This is not always a bad thing, but when mixed with absent parenting and misplaced priorities, it creates a storm of disrespect.

You are standing in that storm every day. You are trying to teach in a space where learning is not always valued, where parents defend instead of guide, and where respect has become negotiable. That is exhausting.

But here is the truth—your presence still matters. Even if only one child listens, even if your patience only reaches a few, you are planting seeds that may bloom long after they leave your classroom. Keep your boundaries firm. Make your expectations clear. And most importantly, do not carry the failures of their parents on your shoulders. You are doing your part. The rest is not yours to fix. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

How would you confess your love to someone you have known for five years and are finally realizing that you want to be more than friends? /s/ Confession

Dear Confession,

Love has a funny way of waiting for us to notice it. You have known this person for five years, and now, your heart speaks louder than your mind. So listen. How do you confess? With honesty. With courage. With no expectation other than the freedom of knowing you have spoken your truth. Find a moment when the world is quiet—when it’s just the two of you, without distractions. Keep it simple. “I’ve realized something, and I need to tell you. I think I want more than just friendship.”

Then, let them respond. Do not rush to fill the silence. Do not let fear force you into over-explaining. Let them feel your words. Whatever happens after is beyond your control. Maybe they have been waiting for you to say this. Maybe they have never considered it. Either way, you have freed yourself from the weight of unspoken feelings. And that alone is worth it. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

Some background information, I have always been a level-headed person both in my family and friends group. I am who you would call the responsible person, the one that has made the right decision in life. However, because of my attitude, I have basically turned into the therapist of everyone around me. They all come to me with their problems or issues and just expect me to tell them what to do and how to handle their situations. This has become exhausting, and I feel that the negativity of their lives is draining the comfort of my life. I am tried of hearing everyone else’s problems. What should I say or do for them to stop coming to me for advice? /s/ Neighbourhood therapist

Dear Neighborhood Therapist,

You have become the lighthouse in a storm—but even a lighthouse must rest or risk burning out. It is not wrong to help, but it is wrong to lose yourself in the process.

It is time to set boundaries. When someone comes to unload their problems, try this: Instead of offering solutions, ask, “What do you think you should do?” This shifts the responsibility back to them. If a conversation starts draining you, say, “I don’t have the mental space for this right now.” You are not their emotional dumping ground.

Let go of guilt. It is not selfish to protect your peace. It is necessary. People will adjust to the boundaries you set. If they only come to you when they need something, then maybe they were never truly there for you to begin with. You deserve relationships that fill you up, not just ones that take. /s Dr. Love

