Doctor Love: No love for San Pedro

Dear Dr. Love,

I believe we have lost our love and respect for nature. As a Belizean it pains me to see everyday the destruction of our environment in on way of the other. Just the other day I was driving around San Pedrito and saw that a whole lot had been cleared of the mangroves and is now being filled. Why is no one doing anything? Do we no see that we are destroying what makes our island beautiful? Do we not love our island any more? /s/ No love for San Pedro

Dear No Love for San Pedro,

I feel that ache in your words—it’s the cry of someone who truly loves this island. And you’re right to be heartbroken. What’s happening isn’t just clearing land—it’s chipping away at the soul of our home. The mangroves aren’t just trees. They’re nurseries for marine life, protectors of our shores, and part of the magic that makes Belize special.

The problem isn’t that no one cares—it’s that too often the voices of those who do are drowned out by money, convenience, or lack of enforcement. But here’s the thing: change doesn’t come from waiting on someone else. It starts with bold voices like yours. Talk to your town council. Show up. Rally others who feel the same. Don’t underestimate the power of a small group of fed-up islanders with love in their hearts and fire in their bellies.

We can’t afford to be passive anymore. Loving this island means standing up for it, even when it’s uncomfortable. With you in this fight, /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My wife of 20 years and I are planning a return visit to Ambergris Caye after 41 years. Believe it or not I met her there while we both were on vacation with our families. I remember we stayed at the Holiday Hotel and got to hangout since we were the only teens there. We exchanged addresses and corresponded via mail for many year until we reconnected as young adults. Short story short we got married and now want to do a special trip to where it all started. I have been reading that the island has changed quite a bit, but with The San Pedro Sun being around for so long, I want to see if you can give me tips on things to do and places to go that are still somewhat the same? I would really appreciate it. /s/ Found my wife in Belize

Dear Found my wife in Belize,

Now that’s the kind of love story that deserves its own movie. First of all, welcome back—what a full circle moment! Yes, the island’s grown up a lot, but the heartbeat of San Pedro is still there if you know where to look.

The Holiday Hotel? Still standing proud right on the beach, still with that laid-back charm. Pop into Celi’s Deli right there—same family, same simple, satisfying Belizean bites. Walk the beach barefoot at sunrise. You’ll still hear the sea whispering like it did back then.

Go slow down south or north of town for more untouched stretches of sand and calm waters. Rent a golf cart and wander—yes, things have changed, but the small-town smiles, the smells of fry jacks in the morning, and the feeling of the Caribbean breeze on your skin? That part never left.

Take your love where it all began, and let the island remind you both what real magic feels like. Wishing you more sweet chapters, /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve been considering divorce for a while, but I’m afraid of the impact on our kids. My marriage feels unworkable, and my husband and I don’t even like each other any more. The thought of separating is getting me afraid about how it might hurt the children. I worry they could feel caught in the middle or responsible for the situation. I’I want to make the right choice for my kids. Any advice? /s/ The right choice

Dear The right choice,

This is one of the heaviest crossroads a person can face, and I want to start by saying: I see your heart. You’re not thinking about divorce selfishly—you’re thinking about your kids. That means you already are a good parent.

Here’s the thing—kids are incredibly intuitive. They feel tension even when it’s unspoken. They see when love is missing, even if we try to mask it. Staying together in a house full of resentment can leave deeper scars than a separation handled with honesty, love, and respect.

The “right choice” isn’t about staying or leaving—it’s about doing what brings peace, stability, and emotional safety to your home. Whether that’s therapy, trial separation, or divorce, the goal is to model what healthy love, boundaries, and growth look like.

Reassure your children that this isn’t their fault and that both parents will always love them. Keep the grown-up issues between the grown-ups. Children don’t need a perfect home, just one where love—genuine love—is present, even if it means living under two roofs. Trust your inner compass. You already know what needs to happen. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]