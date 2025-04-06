Doctor Love: Little Girls

Dear Dr. Love,

Young girls out there are growing up too fast. I keep seeing little primary school girls fighting over boys or out there on the streets kissing while in uniform. Back in my days, we couldn’t even be out past 5 in uniform without getting in trouble with the school. I don’t want to seem old school, but I think kids, especially girls aren’t being raised right and this can lead to problems. And then who is to blame? Who takes responsibility? /s/ Little girls

Dear Little girls,

I feel your worry, and it’s not misplaced. The world has shifted under our feet, and what once was guarded innocence now seems like open season. It does feel like they’re rushing through childhood, skipping steps, and we’re left wondering—where are the grown-ups?

But here’s the truth—blame is easy, but healing takes more. This isn’t just about parenting or teachers or “the youth these days.” It’s about the whole village. Kids learn more from what we do than what we say. So if the music, social media, or even adults around them are normalizing fast living, then what do we expect these young ones to model?

You’re right to speak up. Don’t let anyone make you feel “too old school” for caring. Keep standing up for childhood. Speak to the parents, mentor where you can, and be the steady voice of love and discipline. And let’s not shame the girls—we guide them. They’re not the problem. They’re the ones caught in the storm. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

Why can’t the family court in Belize see how important child maintenance is? It’s ridiculous the stress us moms have to go to just to get $50 out of the fathers of our children. Went to court and the magistrate seemed more worried if the “dad” can afford $50 in maintenance for his two children. Did she not care how the “mom” would struggle to provide with out any assistance? Cost of living is so hard and raising a child is expensive. I really would want the family courts to actually consider how much it takes to raise a child instead of just the interest of the father. /s/ Child Maintenance is a Joke

Dear Child Maintenance is a Joke,

First off—you’re not crazy, you’re not overreacting, and you’re definitely not alone. The system was supposed to be set up to protect the best interests of the child, but too often it ends up protecting the convenience of the parent who’s least involved.

What you’re describing isn’t just a legal flaw—it’s an emotional one too. Because what’s really being missed in courtrooms like these is the real cost of motherhood. Not just in dollars, but in sleepless nights, school shoes, doctor’s visits, and the constant pressure to make ends meet while still showing up with love. That $50? It doesn’t scratch the surface.

Keep advocating. Keep documenting. Keep going back if you have to. But most importantly—keep raising your voice. Your children are watching you, and even if the courts move slow, truth has a way of catching up.

You’re doing more than enough. I see you. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

Any advice on how to break it to your parents that you are not ever getting married? Background information, my parents are your typical old school couple that have stayed through it all, even though it is quite obvious that neither are happy together. Their relationship is so negative that it has completely scared me off the idea of having that kind of relationship. I am happy being fluid when it comes to my relationship, but I can never picture myself tied to a man I may not love forever. /s/ Not Getting Married, EVER!

Dear Not Getting Married, EVER!,

Whew. That’s a heavy truth you’re carrying—and an honest one. First, I want to say: there is nothing wrong with choosing yourself. Marriage isn’t a life requirement. It’s not proof of love. And for some of us, it feels more like a trap than a partnership—and that’s valid.

Now, your parents? They come from a generation where staying was the victory, even if it meant being silently miserable. But you, my dear, you’re building something different—something based on truth and wholeness. That’s powerful.

Tell them gently, but clearly. You’re not rejecting love—you’re choosing your own version of it. You’re not saying “never” to connection—you’re saying “yes” to being whole before being partnered. And if they can’t fully understand it now, that’s okay. Time and consistency usually soften resistance.

Don’t let anyone’s love story—or heartbreak—become the script for yours. Write your own ending, even if marriage isn’t in the final chapter. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]