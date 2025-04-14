Doctor Love: Abuse is never OK

Dear Doctor Love,

Recently, Facebook has been filled with stories of domestic violence, with both men and women sharing their experiences. Many individuals suffer in silence for a long time, hoping for a small change. Unfortunately, if abuse is allowed to happen once, there is a high likelihood that it will continue occurring. It probably is a cultural thing, but I still don’t understand how people can’t seem to get that if a person truly loves you will never raise a hand to you, especially in front of your children. It doesn’t matter how angry they are—physical, emotional, or verbal abuse is NOT acceptable. How as a community do we work towards educating people to not accept abuse? /s/ Abuse is never OK

Dear Abuse is never OK,

You’re right—and you’re brave for putting these words out there. Abuse in any form is a betrayal of trust, and it doesn’t matter how good the apologies sound the morning after. Love should never leave bruises—on skin, heart, or spirit.

The truth is, so many suffer in silence because they’ve been made to believe they deserve it or that it’s normal. That’s the rot we have to cut out of our culture. It starts with how we talk to our kids. It starts with teaching that love looks like safety, respect, and kindness—not fear or control. We need more real-life examples of healthy relationships, more people speaking up like you, and fewer turning a blind eye “because it’s not our business.” Abuse flourishes in silence—so the cure is noise. Loud, unrelenting truth.

As a community, we heal through education, support systems, safe houses, real conversations, and by holding abusers accountable. Every time we say, “That’s not love,” we chip away at generations of silence. Keep talking. Keep teaching. And keep showing up for the ones still too afraid to speak.

With love and fire, /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I am appalled over the over-development going on in San Pedro. Constructions have invaded every corner with no consideration for the environment. Gaudy buildings are taking over, and nothing screams “only for the money” than these new developments. Is there a way we can stop these development companies from bulldozing over what once really used to be paradise? /s/ Destruction of San Pedro

Dear Destruction of San Pedro,

Oh, I feel you on this one. What once was mangroves and calm beaches is now scaffolding and concrete. It’s hard to watch something you love be sold off piece by piece to people who never really knew her.

The answer isn’t simple—but it’s in community. We can’t wait for someone to save the island for us. We have to raise our voices: town halls, environmental groups, protest walks, petitions. Even online noise can make waves. Demand that local government enforce sustainable development rules. Support businesses that respect the environment and boycott the ones that bulldoze their way through paradise.

But most importantly, speak with your money, your vote, and your voice. Because paradise isn’t gone—it’s just under threat. And those who love her have to stand up now, before there’s nothing left to protect.

Rooted in love for our island, /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My recent divorce has truly revealed that some people I thought were my friends were not genuine friends at all. During the divorce process, one of my so called “best” friends unexpectedly decided to share all my intimate business with everyone. This has made this divorce even more difficult that it should have been. I just can believe that someone I though had my back could take a difficult moment of my life and bring me down even more. I feel ashamed and back into a corner with no one in my side. How is it possible that when you need a friend the most you find out you never had one to begin with? /s/ Divorcing a friend too

Dear Divorcing a friend too,

Whew. This one hurts because it’s not just the loss of a relationship—it’s the loss of trust, and that hits deep. Divorce has a way of peeling back all the layers and showing you who’s really in your corner. It’s unfair, but sometimes that clarity is the gift hidden in the heartbreak.

The friend who betrayed you? That was never love. True friends hold your secrets like sacred ground, especially when your life is falling apart. What they did says everything about them and nothing about you.

Right now, shame wants to tell you you’re alone—but that’s a lie. You’ve just cleared space for real, deep, honest friendship to grow. The kind that shows up, stays late, brings wine and listens without judging. You’re not back in a corner—you’re just standing in the wreckage, building something real from scratch. And I promise you, the ones who show up now? Those are your people.

Heart wide open, /s Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]