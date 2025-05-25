Doctor Love: A Very Concerned Citizen

Dear Doctor Love,

As a concerned resident of San Pedro, I’m reaching out with a question that I believe many in our community are quietly asking: What exactly is sustainable about the rapid increase in development on our island?

We’re seeing more hotels, condos, and large-scale construction projects pop up every month, often at the expense of our mangroves, beaches, and already strained infrastructure. While growth can bring opportunity, it also raises serious concerns about the long-term impact on our environment, water supply, waste management systems, and the natural beauty that draws people here in the first place.

Is there a clear plan in place to ensure that this development is environmentally responsible? Are there protections for our fragile ecosystems, and are local voices truly being considered in these decisions?

I’m not against progress, but I do believe that how we grow matters. I hope we can start having more open conversations about what kind of future we want for San Pedro and whether our current path aligns with that vision.

Sincerely, /s/ A Very Concerned Citizen

Dear Concerned Citizen,

What a question. And not just any question—but the kind that echoes in the bones of this island. Here’s the thing: everybody loves paradise until it gets too loud to hear the birds, too crowded to see the stars, and too paved to feel the earth under your feet. Development isn’t bad. It’s the how and who for that makes it dangerous. Is there a plan? Sort of. But plans that aren’t rooted in love for the land, and that don’t make space for local voices, tend to serve those with deep pockets—not deep roots. You’re right to ask. You’re right to worry. Because what’s at stake isn’t just shoreline—it’s soul. And if we don’t start choosing balance over greed, we’ll lose the very thing that brought us here in the first place. So speak loud. Speak often. Don’t wait for permission. This island deserves protectors, not just developers. With you all the way, /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m a married woman, and I have a personal question that I hope you can help me with. Recently, I’ve noticed an increase in conversations both online and in other friends’ circles about open relationships. This has made me curious if open relationships are common or socially accepted in Belize.

While I know that every marriage is different, I have always believed in traditional commitment. Is this just a trend, or is it something that people in Belize are actually embracing? I have seen that this is something growingly common in other places like the US. I would love to hear perspectives, without judgment, on what is becoming “normal” regarding love and commitment in our country. /s/ A Curious Wife

Dear Curious Wife,

You’re not strange for asking. You’re human. Open relationships aren’t a Belizean norm—but people are definitely talking about them more. You’re not imagining that. The world is shifting, and with it, so are ideas about love, trust, and freedom. But here’s the real talk: what matters isn’t what’s trending. What matters is what sits well in your heart. Some people crave the wind—freedom, exploration, newness. Others are the mountain—steady, rooted, sacred. Neither one is wrong. But it’s hell when two people think they’re climbing the same path and suddenly realize they want different skies. If you and your partner feel safe enough to talk about what love means to each of you—talk. Don’t be afraid of the conversation. Curiosity doesn’t mean something’s broken. It just means you’re paying attention. Love changes. What matters is whether we’re brave enough to keep learning how to love each other better. No judgment. Just realness /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m a mom watching my teenage daughter go through her very first breakup, and honestly, I want to just laugh about it because it has me so frustrated. She’s really spiralling, crying all the time, not eating much, convinced life is basically over at 17.

I know it’s normal, but I don’t want to seem insensitive. I’m struggling with how to talk to her in a way that doesn’t come off as dismissive. I don’t want to say, “You’ll get over it,” even though I know she will. I want her to feel heard, but also gently remind her that this one guy is not the end of her world, even if it feels that way right now.

How do I comfort her without sounding like I’m brushing her off? Any advice for getting through to a teenage heart without pushing her further away? /s/ Unconcerned Mom

Dear Unconcerned Mom,

You ever try to tell someone drowning that it’s “just water”? Doesn’t help much. This girl of yours is in deep. First heartbreak hits like a hurricane when you’ve only ever known sunshine. And yeah, it’s tempting to roll your eyes—but right now, she doesn’t need logic. She needs love. The quiet kind. The “I’ll sit on the floor with you even when you won’t talk” kind. Say less. Hold her more. Offer her soup, not sermons. Later—not now—you’ll get to whisper the truth: that she is more than this one boy, this one ache, this one version of herself. But for now, let her break. Let her feel it all the way through. It’s part of growing up brave. She’ll remember that you didn’t rush her healing. With compassion and Kleenex, /s/ Dr. Love

