Doctor Love: Overcharged and Underwhelmed

Dear Doctor Love,

Is it just me, or do grocery prices in San Pedro change faster than the weather during rainy season? I swear, one day, the bottle of Suavitel is $4.50, and the next day, it’s $7.25, same brand, same shelf. Yesterday, I paid $5.50 for a dozen eggs; today, they’re suddenly $6.35. Am I shopping or playing the stock market?

Even better, when you politely ask a cashier why the price doesn’t match the sticker on the shelf, you get a shrug and a “That’s the price now, Miss.” No explanation. No apology. Just vibes.

I understand we’re on an island, and things cost more. That’s fine. But can someone explain why prices change from store to store like it’s a game show called “Guess That Gouge!” One store sells butter like it’s imported gold, and another like it’s clearance lard. Am I being gaslit by groceries?

All I want is a little consistency so I can budget without needing a calculator, aspirin, and a minor panic attack. Is that too much to ask? /s/ Overcharged and Underwhelmed

Dear Overcharged,

You are absolutely not imagining it. Grocery shopping on this island can feel like emotional whiplash with a price tag. It’s not your fault, it’s not the cashier’s fault, but it’s definitely someone’s fault. One week you’re feeling like a coupon queen for grabbing Suavitel under five bucks, next week it’s ringing up like Chanel No. 5. And those eggs? Don’t even get me started $6.35 for a dozen has me questioning if chickens are unionizing.

What you’re feeling is valid. It’s not just inflation it’s inconsistency. Some of it’s legit: freight costs, random shortages, weather delays. But some of it? Straight up ripoff. Pricing here is like a house DJ remixing your wallet. The best thing you can do is keep your cool, ask questions, and support the stores that are honest. And if the price jump feels sketchy, say something even if all you get is “just vibes” in return. At least they’ll know someone’s paying attention. In the meantime, I recommend budgeting with a glass of wine and a deep breath. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I need advice on something that’s left me heartbroken and confused. Last weekend, I went on a shopping trip to Chetumal with my girlfriends. While browsing in a store, I saw my boyfriend, who told me he was working that weekend, walking hand-in-hand with another girl. They looked very cozy, laughing and holding hands like they were on a romantic getaway.

I didn’t confront him then and there because I was in shock. He still doesn’t know I caught him. When I got back to San Pedro, he acted like nothing happened and even asked how my trip went.

This isn’t the first time I’ve had doubts, but this was undeniable. I don’t know if I should confront him, leave him, or give him a chance to explain. What should I do? /s/ Heartbroken

Heartbroken, I need you to hear me on this what you saw was real. You didn’t misunderstand. You didn’t imagine it. You caught him, plain and simple. That moment of disbelief you felt in the store? That’s your gut realizing your heart just got hit with the truth. The fact that he came home and acted like nothing happened doesn’t make it better it makes it worse. It tells you everything you need to know about how easily he lies and how comfortable he is doing it.

You don’t owe him a calm conversation, and you don’t need to wait for an explanation that’ll just twist the knife. If this were the first red flag, maybe we’d talk about hearing him out. But you said this isn’t the first time you’ve had doubts. This is just the first time he got caught without knowing it. You have every right to walk away. And if you decide to confront him, do it for you so your voice gets heard, not so he can give you another story. You deserve better than cozy hand-holding lies in a whole other country. You deserve real love. And real love doesn’t hide. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I came to San Pedro for vacation, but I left with something even better than a tan, I left in love. Not just with the sea, the food, or the people (though, wow!), but with the entire island. My fiancé and I got engaged just before our trip, and after spending a few magical days here, we both said, “Why not get married in San Pedro?”

Now that we’re back home, I can’t stop thinking about it. We want something simple but beautiful, maybe barefoot on the beach with conch ceviche, local music, and all the charm this island radiates. But I have no idea where to begin. Do we need permits? Are there wedding planners on the island? How early should we book venues or vendors? And how do we legally get married in Belize if we’re from the U.S.?

I know I’m just one more hopeless romantic enchanted by the Caribbean breeze, but if there’s anyone who can point me in the right direction, or help me avoid tourist traps, I’d be forever grateful. /s/ Wedding Daydreamer

Daydreamer, you are not just another starry-eyed touristyou’re a person who saw magic and said, “I want that.” And baby, I am here for it. This island was made for barefoot weddings with ceviche and steel pan drums. You don’t need a ballroom when you’ve got the Caribbean as your aisle.

First thing yes, you can legally get married here. You just need to be in the country three days before you apply for a license, and then it usually takes a day to process. It’s super doable, and there are some amazing local wedding planners who know exactly how to guide you through it. I’d say book your planner and venue at least 6–8 months out if you want the good ones, especially during high season.

Do your research but trust your gut. Skip the overpriced hotel packages trying to sell you “authentic” when you can hire people who actually live here and love this island like you do. You’re not crazy for falling in love with this place. If anything, it sounds like it’s already welcomed you in. And I’ve got a feeling your love story is just getting started. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]