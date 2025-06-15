Doctor Love: Tired of Climbing a Broken Ladder

Dear Doctor Love,

I am very concerned about the state of employment here on the island. One recent incident, in particular, has left me questioning whether there’s any real future for San Pedro.

At the resort where I currently work, there’s a constant turnover—there’s always a new face because they just can’t seem to retain good employees. They expect so much from lower-level staff and, in my opinion, don’t pay nearly enough. So, when someone gets offered even a dollar more elsewhere, they leave.

The other day, I overheard some of the “managers” saying Belizean workers are ungrateful and no longer have a good work ethic. That hit hard. It made me wonder: why are we even working for people who think so little of us, especially when our salaries barely cover rent? We give so much to this industry, yet we struggle just to survive—heavily relying on tips because what we’re paid doesn’t come close to covering basic living expenses.

And it’s quite obvious that those at the top don’t care. They’ll just keep taking advantage of the island and its people because no one stands up to them. It leaves me asking: What is an average worker supposed to do just to get by? /s/ Tired of Climbing a Broken Ladder

Dear Tired of Climbing a Broken Ladder,

Let’s start with this: your words are not just true they’re necessary. You’re not the only one who feels like they’re putting their whole back into a system that barely throws a crumb back. That frustration in your gut? That’s truth trying to speak louder than fear.

What you’re witnessing is what happens when an industry grows faster than its conscience. A place like San Pedro thrives because of the spirit, hustle, and hospitality of its workers but the rewards? They float to the top like cream skimmed off a pot. The sad part is, when workers leave for one dollar more, it’s not disloyalty. It’s survival. When someone calls that “ungrateful,” what they really mean is “inconvenient.”

But here’s what you can do. Find your people. Talk about the real things wages, dignity, fair treatment. Organize, even if it starts with just five of you over a beer after work. Lift each other. Make it harder for anyone to exploit silence. And while you’re at it, invest in yourself learn the skills that make you less replaceable and more in control.

You might not be able to change a whole industry overnight, but you can absolutely reclaim your worth. You’re not climbing a broken ladder you’re standing at the base of your own mountain. Take your time. Choose your path. And remember: no one gets to tell you your value but you.

In solidarity and strength, /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I love my country, and I can’t picture ever living anywhere but Belize, but I keep getting pinched by the “crabs in the bucket.” I studied for my bachelor’s degree in Canada, and after I came back, I decided to open my own business. However, it has been so difficult that I am even questioning the double-faced support my immediate family gives. The more I look at it, my incident is not an isolated case. I have noticed that every time someone tries to climb a little higher—start a business, get ahead, or just be happy—someone’s pulling me back down with gossip, jealousy, or good old-fashioned sabotage.

Is this just Belizean life, or is there a way to rise without getting clawed at every step? How do I keep my cool—and my progress—when it feels like success makes me a target? /s/ Clawing My Way Up

Dear Clawing My Way Up,

Oof. That’s a sharp one, and I feel every scrape of those claws you’ve been dodging. First, let’s clear something up: you are not crazy, you are not imagining it, and you are not alone. Belizean or not, anytime someone dares to rise, someone else often someone close feels the need to tug them back into the bucket.

It’s not just a Belize thing. It’s a human thing, especially in small communities where visibility brings vulnerability. When you shine, you remind others of the light they’ve been afraid to chase. That makes you a mirror not the problem.

So how do you stay up when the pulling starts? First, expect it. Don’t let it shock you. Then, build higher walls around your peace. Don’t feed every fire. Don’t explain yourself to people who pretend they support you but leave poison in their shadow. And most of all, celebrate your wins out loud with people who clap from the heart.

Keep building what you’re building. Rise steady. And when the claws come out, know this: it’s not a sign you’re doing something wrong it’s proof that you’re doing something right.

With love and fire, /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m planning to pop the big question to my girlfriend, and I want to do it island-style. She’s the love of my life and Belize is one of our favorite destinations. I don’t want to go the cliché route with a fancy dinner and a ring hidden in dessert. I want something unforgettable, meaningful, and a little creative. We both have some vacation days left towards the end of the year, and I want to use that time to come to Belize and pop the question.

So tell me, Doctor Love, what’s a good, romantic way to propose on the island? I’m talking sand between the toes, maybe some conch shells, and a lot of love. Got any ideas to help me seal the deal in style? /s/ Ready to Put a Ring on It

Dear Ready to Put a Ring on It,

Now this—this is the kind of question that brings a smile to my soul. Because what’s more beautiful than love on an island where every sunset feels like a private blessing?

Here’s the good news: Belize was made for moments like this. Plan with your budget in mind you want magic, and magic is what the island does best. Rent a cart and find a secluded stretch of beach at golden hour, a candle-lit walkway drawn into the sand with shells spelling out your message. A “Marry Me?” sign glowing gently in the background. Maybe a local musician playing soft guitar, or just the hush of waves and your beating heart.

Want to level it up? Charter a small boat at sunset, anchor off the coast with nothing but the sea and sky. Toast with chilled champagne, have a bouquet waiting, and let the ring catch the last rays of the day.

Whatever you choose, let it be intimate, let it be intentional, and let it be yours. You’ve already won half the battle by loving her deeply and wanting to make it count. If you have the budget, you can also hire a local wedding/event planner to help you out or ask your resort concierge. Go make your memory. Go make it unforgettable. Rooting for you, /s/ Dr. Love

