Doctor Love: Invisible Girlfriend

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve been dating my boyfriend for almost a year, and things are great, except for one thing. He never posts photos of me or even mentions me on social media. He also rarely comments or likes the things I post on my social media accounts. He says he’s just a private person, but it makes me feel like he’s hiding our relationship. I do have to admit that he hardly posts anything at all on social, he often just shares reels, funny memes and some news at time. When he does post its mostly when he is out with his guy friends. Am I overreacting, or is this a red flag? /s/ Invisible Girlfriend

Dear Invisible Girlfriend,

Nah, you’re not overreacting you’re just being human. We all want to feel seen, especially by someone we’re giving our heart to. And when that person seems to keep the world out of that part of his life, it can feel a little lonely, even if everything else is going great.

That said, it doesn’t sound like he’s hiding you it sounds like he just doesn’t live much of his life online. Some folks treat their socials like a locker for memes and sports clips, not like a diary. But here’s the catch: even private people can do small things to make their partner feel acknowledged.

Tell him gently how this makes you feel. Don’t make it about needing a tag or a post make it about wanting to feel like you’re part of his world, not just yours. If he brushes it off or makes you feel silly for caring, then maybe it’s not a red flag, but it’s definitely something to pay attention to.

You deserve to feel proud of, not hidden. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve been living on the island for the past three years and love the lifestyle, but I’m struggling financially and feeling isolated from my family on the mainland. They want me to move back and help with the family business, but I’m afraid I’ll regret leaving the life I’ve built here. How do I know what’s the right move? /s/ Torn Between Two Homes

Dear Torn,

This is one of those heart-heavy crossroads. Both paths have pieces of you in them and that’s why it’s so hard to choose. One gives you freedom and island peace, the other gives you family and maybe more financial steadiness. But they both ask for sacrifice.

Here’s something simple to sit with: which choice feels like love? Love for yourself, love for your future, love for the people who matter?

Try visiting the mainland for a few weeks. Test the waters. You don’t have to make a forever decision all at once. Sometimes we carry the pressure of choosing like it’s a locked door. But life isn’t that rigid. You can try. You can pivot. You can return.

Whatever you choose, just make sure you’re not doing it out of guilt or fear. Do it because it feels true. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My best friend recently started dating someone new, and from the very first time I met them, I had a weird feeling. There’s no dramatic red flag—just little things that seem off. He dominates the conversation, brush off my friend’s opinions, and never really make an effort to get to know the rest of us in her circle. My friend, of course, is completely smitten and thinks he is “the one.” I’ve tried to keep an open mind, but every time I’m around them, I feel more uncomfortable.

I’m torn between speaking up and possibly damaging our friendship or staying quiet and hoping I’m wrong. I don’t want to seem jealous or judgmental, but I also don’t want to stand by if something isn’t right. What should I do? /s/ Worried

Dear Worried,

You’re not crazy. You’re not jealous. You’re just tuned in. And your gut is whispering something your friend might not be able to hear yet.

Thing is, people in new love have blind spots. You pointing out the flaws right now might only push her away and worse, might make her feel like she has to defend him instead of seeing clearly.

So here’s your play: stay close. Be kind. Keep your eyes open. Let her know, when the time is right, that you’re always in her corner. If the time comes when she starts to feel that same weirdness you’re feeling now, she’ll need someone safe to talk to and she’ll remember you never judged, just stood steady.

Sometimes loving a friend means waiting in the wings until they need you. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]