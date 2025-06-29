Doctor Love: Missing the Unity

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve lived in San Pedro for most of my life, and over the years, I’ve seen our island grow in amazing ways. There are more opportunities, more people, and more development. But along with that, I feel like we’re losing something special—the strong sense of community we used to have.

It feels like we’ve become more divided. Locals and expats often stick to their own circles. Longtime residents say they don’t recognize the island anymore, and younger folks seem less connected to our traditions. Even simple things like helping a neighbor, supporting community events, or just greeting each other with kindness seem to be fading.

I miss the days when San Pedro felt like one big extended family. When someone had a problem, the whole town rallied behind them. When there was a celebration, it was everyone’s joy. I know change is inevitable, but does progress have to mean we lose our heart?

Doctor Love, how do we rebuild that sense of togetherness and love for each other, even in the face of change? How can we make San Pedro feel like home for everyone again, no matter where they come from or how long they’ve been here? /s Missing the Unity

Dear Missing the Unity,

Oh my friend… the ache of watching home shift under your feet. It’s like waking up in your own house and suddenly not recognizing the furniture.

The truth is plain and simple—community doesn’t vanish, it drifts. You can watch it float away, or you can reach in, grab hold, and start tying it back together.

You want San Pedro to feel like family again? Be the person who invites people in. Doesn’t matter if they just moved here or been here forever—break bread, throw a backyard BBQ, show up when someone’s sick, and smile even when you’re tired. Lead with warmth, not complaints.

And yeah, the lines between “us” and “them” are real. But here’s a secret: they only stay strong if we keep believing in them. Someone has to be brave enough to cross over, shake hands, and say, “Let’s build something better, together.”

Start small. A wave. A conversation. A gesture that says, “You belong here.”

One heart at a time. That’s how we build back the soul of a place. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve been living in San Pedro for over a decade, and lately, I’ve noticed more dredging and construction near the coast. I’m deeply worried about how this might be affecting our reef and marine life. It feels like development is happening faster than our environment can handle. How can I, as just one concerned citizen, make a difference without being labeled a troublemaker? /s/ Worried about the Reef

Dear Worried about the Reef,

I hear you. The ocean doesn’t shout, but when it suffers, you feel it in your bones. That’s the weight many of us are carrying.

Being a voice for the reef doesn’t make you a troublemaker. It makes you part of the immune system fighting off what’s threatening the island’s lifeblood. The people who call you “trouble” are often the ones profiting off the silence.

You don’t have to chain yourself to a bulldozer. But you do have to care out loud.

Join hands with others who feel the same. There are always a few good souls quietly working behind the scenes—find them, support them, learn from them. And when the moment calls for it, speak. Not with anger, but with love for the place that raised you.

And if they label you? Wear it. Better to be remembered as someone who tried than someone who stayed quiet while la isla bonita slipped away.

For the reef, /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m visiting San Pedro for the first time, and while I’ve loved the community, the people and the overall hospitality, I’ve been saddened to see young kids selling bracelets and snacks all throughout the day and even late at night. Shouldn’t they be in school? Is this normal here? I want to help but don’t want to offend anyone or overstep. What’s the respectful thing to do in a situation like this? /s/ Heartbroken Visitor

Dear Heartbroken Visitor,

You’re seeing it right. Those kids should be in classrooms, not on corners under streetlights. But life doesn’t play fair everywhere, and in places like San Pedro, sometimes survival comes before schoolbooks.

It’s not normal. It’s just real.

You’re not wrong to feel heartbroken. That means your humanity’s still intact. But here’s the thing—you can’t fix the whole system in one trip, and trying to “rescue” kids without knowing their stories can do more harm than good.

What you can do is move with humility. Buy something if it feels right, but more importantly, ask around about local programs helping kids. There are folks out here doing real work—quiet, steady work that doesn’t make the news but changes lives.

You can sponsor children for summer programs, music lessons, and art classes. Support them. Donate. Tell others. And next time you come back, come with more than a suitcase—bring your heart again, and maybe a few books or shoes too.

Helping isn’t about saving. It’s about showing up. Again and again. With you in the ache, Dr. Love

