Doctor Love: Dating a Guide

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve been dating a local tour guide in San Pedro for eight months. He’s sweet, cooks me fresh seafood, and we always have such a great time out together. But I recently found flirtatious messages on his phone from different tourists. He swears it’s nothing and says, it’s just part of the job and that he always needs to be friendly with them. A local friend told me not to believe a word he says, that tour guides are “dogs” and that everyone on the island knows that. Am I being too jealous, or is he offering more than just his tour services? /s/ Dating a Guide

Dear Dating a Guide,

Alright, let’s call it like it is. Yes, tour guides need to be friendly. Yes, sometimes that “friendly” looks a little flirty because they’re trying to land a good tip or a five-star review. But let’s be real flirty messages on his phone from different women? That’s not just part of the job. That’s part of the game. Now, whether or not he’s actually doing more than messaging, I can’t say. But the fact that he’s hiding messages and making excuses already tells me something’s off. And that gut feeling you have? Don’t ignore it just because he knows how to season snapper. Not all guides are dogs, but your friend’s warning came from experience, and when locals say “everyone knows,” that usually means everybody knows. So, no, you’re not being “too jealous.” You’re being observant. The question is, are you okay with being the main girl while he plays host to a rotation of tourists on the side? You already know the answer. Just don’t let the good times blind you to the truth. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m a 32-year-old woman living in San Pedro with my husband of five years. He’s originally from Orange Walk, and things were great between us until his mother moved in three months ago. Since she arrived, my peaceful island life has gone downhill. She criticizes my cooking, insists we go to her church, and calls me “gringa” even though I’m a born and raised Belizean from Cayo! My husband says I just need to be patient and that “she’ll get used to it,” but I feel like I’m the outsider in my own home. I’ve tried setting boundaries, but she always goes crying to him, and he sides with her. I’m starting to fantasize about booking her a one-way ticket back to the mainland. Am I being ungrateful and dramatic, or is it fair to want my house (and my husband) back? /s/ Suffocating Mother-in-law

Dear Suffocating Mother-in-law,

You’re not crazy. You’re not ungrateful. You’re just tired—and rightfully so. It’s hard enough sharing your space with someone new, but it’s a whole other level when that someone moves in and acts like you’re the guest. Your mother-in-law sounds like she came to the island with her bags and a crown. But this isn’t her castle. It’s your home, and your husband should be backing you up, not playing referee while hiding behind “she’ll get used to it.” Come on now. You’ve tried being respectful. You’ve tried setting boundaries. But if every time you speak up she cries and he folds, then the real issue isn’t her it’s him. He needs to remember who he built his life with. Marriage means choosing each other, even when mommy’s feelings are hurt. So no, you’re not being dramatic. You’re asking for basic peace in your own home. If she can’t respect that, then it’s time for a real talk with your husband. And maybe a few listings for rental apartments back in Orange Walk. You’re not wrong for wanting your house and your husband back. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I came to Belize six months ago on what was supposed to be a “break from the grind” after I got laid off back in the U.S. I booked an Airbnb on Ambergris Caye, packed for two weeks, and figured I’d sip a few rum punches, get some sun, and clear my head.

Fast forward to now: I’ve fallen head-over-heels for this island life. I’ve made friends, started helping out at a dive shop, and even started casually dating someone who teaches fly-fishing. Every day feels like freedom, barefoot beach walks, tacos on the street, and no more 9-to-5 Zoom calls with Karen from HR.

Here’s the thing… my parents back home still think I’m just “extending my stay for a bit.” They keep asking when I’m coming back to look for a “real job” and rejoin the family. I’ve dodged the conversation so far, but I’m seriously considering making Belize my permanent home. I’ve never felt more alive or more like myself.

How do I break the news to them that I may not be coming back… and that I’m trading blazers for boardshorts? /s/ Don’t want to go back

Dear Don’t Want to Go Back,

First of all, I don’t blame you one bit. Belize has a way of grabbing hold of your soul and saying, “Hey, slow down. Breathe. Live.” And it sounds like you did just that, and now you’re finally you again.

Now for the hard part: telling the folks. Look, they’re worried because they care. And to them, staying in Belize probably sounds like you’re stuck in vacation mode. But this isn’t some extended spring break you found your peace, and that matters.

So when you talk to them, be honest. Let them know this place has brought out the best in you. That you’re working, building a life, and waking up happy. You don’t need to defend your decision you just need to share it from the heart.

Some parents want a neat little box with a salary, a title, and a zip code. But what you’ve found is a life. And that’s something a cubicle and a commuter pass can’t touch.

So go ahead. Break the news gently… but don’t apologize for being happy. /s/ Dr. Love

