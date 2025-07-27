Doctor Love: Proud Local

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve lived in San Pedro all my life and have always supported local businesses. Lately, though, it feels like some shops and restaurants are only interested in catering to tourists. Prices are jacked up, service feels dismissive, and there’s this unspoken vibe that locals just aren’t as welcome. I get that tourism drives our economy, but shouldn’t we all feel like valued customers in our own town? How do I address this without starting a conflict, or am I just being overly sensitive? /s/ Proud Local

Dear Proud Local,

You’re not being overly sensitive, you’re being observant, and honestly, you’re speaking a truth that a lot of people feel but don’t say out loud.

Yes, tourism keeps our island going, no doubt. But that doesn’t mean locals should feel like second-class citizens in our own home. That’s not balance, that’s disrespect. We build these businesses up too. We’re here in slow season. We send our cousins and our cousins’ cousins. We are the heartbeat of this place.

Here’s what I’d say: don’t start a fight, start a conversation. If a place starts treating you like you’re invisible, stop giving them your money. Show love to the spots that show love back. And when you do feel like saying something, do it with grace. Something like, “Hey, I’m from here and I’ve supported y’all for years. Just wanted to say it’s starting to feel a little one-sided lately.” No shade, just truth.

The world may run on tourism, but respect is local currency. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m really struggling with how to help my sister. She’s been married for over ten years, and for the past year or so, things between her and her husband have clearly gone downhill. He barely comes home, and when he does, they barely speak to each other. There’s no warmth or affection between them anymore, just silence, tension, and sometimes even open disrespect.

To make matters worse, there are whispers around town that he’s seeing someone else, and honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me. But whenever I try to talk to her about what’s going on, she shuts me down completely or changes the subject. She insists everything is “fine” and puts on this fake smile like she’s trying to convince herself more than anyone else.

It’s painful to watch someone you love live in denial, especially when you know they deserve better. I want to be there for her, but I don’t know how to reach her without pushing her away. Do I keep trying, or wait until she’s ready to open up, even if that could take years? /s/ Worried Sister

Dear Worried Sister,

Whew. I feel your heart in this. Watching someone you love suffer in silence is like carrying a weight you can’t set down.

Here’s the tough part: you can’t rescue someone who’s not ready to admit they’re drowning. But you can sit on the shore and make sure they know they’re not alone. You’re already doing the most powerful thing being a safe place.

Don’t push, but don’t disappear. Keep showing up with love, not pressure. Sometimes, just sitting next to someone in their silence is louder than a thousand “I told you so’s.” And when she does open up, don’t jump straight to solutions. Listen. Let her be messy. Let her cry, rant, whatever she needs. Let her feel.

Eventually, denial cracks under the weight of truth. And when that moment comes, she’ll remember you were the one who stayed steady.

You’re a good sister. Don’t underestimate what that means. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I recently saw someone in my neighborhood mistreating a dog, kicking it and leaving it chained without food or water in the heat. It broke my heart, but I’m scared of causing drama or retaliation if I report it. I am new to the island and neighbourhood and don’t want to be a target or something like that. At the same time, I feel guilty for doing nothing. What should someone do in a situation like this? Is there a safe and effective way to step in? /s/ Heartbroken Bystander

Dear Heartbroken Bystander,

First of all—thank you. That ache you felt? That’s your humanity speaking. It means your heart works just fine.

Now, I hear your fear. You’re in a new place, and rocking the boat too early can feel risky. But doing nothing… it doesn’t sit right either, does it? You don’t have to confront anyone directly. You don’t have to make yourself a target. There are quiet, effective ways to help.

Reach out to one of the local animal groups or humane societies—don’t post it online, just message them privately. Give the location, the details, and let them take it from there. These folks know how to navigate these situations.

Also, you’re not alone. Kindness isn’t weakness, and there are more people like you here than you think.

Keep your heart soft but your steps smart. That’s the balance. /s/ Dr. Love

