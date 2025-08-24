Doctor Love: Stretched Thin

Dear Doctor Love,

I am a single mother raising two children here in San Pedro, and with the cost of living going up every month, I feel like I can barely keep my head above water. Rent, school fees, food, and utilities all add up, and sometimes I wonder if it would be easier to move to the mainland where things are cheaper. But this is our home and where my family is, and I do not want to take my kids away from the life they know. Many of my friends also say they are struggling and we joke about it, but deep down we are worried about how to manage if things get harder. I am not looking for a handout, just some guidance on how to cope and whether there are community resources or smart ways to manage on the island without feeling like we are sinking. /s/ Stretched Thin

Dear Stretched Thin,

You’re carrying a lot, and it’s no wonder you feel stretched. Most families here are in the same boat. Prices keep climbing while pay often stays the same. Rent, school, food, and utilities add up fast.

Look closely at your income. If you are making less than eight dollars an hour in San Pedro right now, it simply is not enough. Do not be afraid to sit with your boss and ask for more, or look for work that values your time better. Even a couple dollars more per hour makes a real difference when you are raising children.

At the same time, think about small side hustles. Many single mothers here sell food plates, braid hair, clean on weekends, or take on odd jobs. It can feel exhausting, but those little extras are often what bridge the gap between bills and groceries.

Lean into the community too. Parents trade uniforms, share groceries, or swap babysitting hours. That is not charity. That is survival together.

You are not failing. You are doing your best to give your kids stability in a place that is not easy to afford. Keep pushing for fair pay. Look for ways to add income. And keep leaning on the people around you who understand the struggle. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I recently started dating someone, and while things are going well, my friends keep saying he has a “bad reputation” from years ago. People in San Pedro talk, and I do not know what is truth and what is just gossip. Should I give him a fair chance or listen to the warnings? /s/ Confused

Dear Confused,

San Pedro never forgets, and people love to talk. Sometimes there is truth in what you hear. Sometimes it is only gossip that gets repeated until it feels like fact.

The only way to know is to watch how he treats you now. Do not ignore red flags, but do not let other people’s voices drown out your own judgment either. Take your time. If he shows you respect, honesty, and care, then let that matter more than old stories.

The past is the past. What counts is the man he is today. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I live near the beach and for a couple months now the sargassum has been piling up so bad that the smell reaches into my home every day. I know the Town Council and resorts try to clean it up, but it feels like it is getting worse and worse. It affects my family’s quality of life, and I also worry about what tourists think when they arrive and see the beaches like this. I want to know if there is something more that we as residents can do together or if we just have to accept it as part of island life now. Sometimes it feels hopeless, but I know this is our livelihood too. /s/ Tired of the Smell

Dear Tired of the Smell,

The sargassum is not only a San Pedro problem. It is across the whole Caribbean, and it is tied to bigger changes in the sea. That does not make it easier, but it does mean it is not something we can control completely.

What we can control is how we respond. Residents and resorts working together can put more pressure on the Town Council, pool money for barriers or better cleanup, or even push for projects that find a use for it. One voice can be ignored, but when a group speaks together it carries weight.

It feels heavy now, but it does not have to feel hopeless. This island has faced plenty before. Sargassum is a challenge, but our community has the strength to face it. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]