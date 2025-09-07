Doctor Love: Growing a Business

Dear Doctor Love,

My husband and I run a small family tour business here on the island, offering snorkeling and fishing trips. Business has been good, but lately we’ve been clashing over how to handle our income. He feels strongly about reinvesting every extra dollar into buying new equipment and expanding, while I worry that if we don’t save more, we’ll struggle during the slower months when tourism drops. The arguments are starting to creep into our daily life and even affect how we treat each other at home. I don’t want money issues to come between us, but I also don’t want to feel insecure about our future. How can we work this out so both the business and our marriage stay strong? /s/ Growing a business

Dear Growing a business,

Money has a way of turning into a bigger monster than it needs to be when two people are pulling in different directions. What you’re really talking about isn’t just dollars—it’s security versus growth. Both are important. Your husband sees the future through expansion, you see it through stability. Neither of you wrong.

The answer here isn’t one person winning. It’s balance. Set aside a clear portion of the income for reinvestment and another for savings. Even if it feels small at first, the act of saving will give you peace of mind, and the act of reinvesting will give him hope for growth. Put it on paper so it doesn’t feel like a moving target. That way you both know where the money is going before it even comes in.

Most importantly, try not to let business talk bleed into every corner of your marriage. Protect your time together. A boat motor can wait, but respect and love between you can’t. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I recently moved from the mainland to San Pedro for work, and I’m finding it hard to make genuine friends. Most people I meet only want to party or talk about business. How do I find good company and build real connections here? /s/ Starting New

Dear Starting New,

Moving to a new place always feels like stepping into a circle that’s already formed. On an island like San Pedro, the social scene can look heavy on bars and business, but there’s more here if you know where to look.

Real connections often grow where there’s shared purpose. Volunteer for a community project, join a church group, or get involved in something outside of the tourist bubble sports teams, art classes, even helping at school events. That’s where you’ll meet people who also want something deeper than small talk over rum punch.

It takes time, but genuine friendship always shows itself when you’re consistent. Be patient, keep showing up in the right places, and you’ll find your circle. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My boyfriend keeps inviting me to hang out at the beach bars every weekend, but I’d rather spend more quiet time together, maybe cooking at home or organizing a nice get-together. I have never been the one to be out every weekend. Honestly, the idea of going to the bars here on the island doesn’t really appeal to me. How do I tell him without sounding boring? /s/ Not into the scene

Dear Not into the scene,

You don’t sound boring at all you sound like you know what makes you happy. The trick is telling him in a way that doesn’t feel like rejection, but invitation. Instead of just saying, “I don’t want to go out,” try saying, “This weekend, I’d love if we stayed in and cooked together,” or “Let’s invite a couple friends over.”

The truth is, he might love the bar scene, but that doesn’t mean every weekend has to be spent there. Relationships are about compromise you’ll probably go with him sometimes, and other times he should meet you in your quiet space.

Don’t be afraid to show him the side of life you enjoy. If he cares about you, he’ll want to share in that too. That’s not boring that’s balance. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]