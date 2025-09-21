Doctor Love: Politics and Priorities

Dear Doctor Love,

Everywhere I, people only talk about the Budna and police situation. It is on the news, on Facebook, and even when I am buying tortillas, I hear the same arguments over and over. While everybody is so caught up in that drama, we are ignoring the real problems Belize is facing, like the cost of living, young people without opportunities, and the crime that never seems to stop. It bothers me that we put so much energy into the gossip and not into the serious issues that affect our future. Am I wrong for thinking our priorities as a country are upside down? /s/ Politics and Priorities

Dear Politics and Priorities,

What you are feeling is the quiet frustration many people carry but don’t say out loud. Drama is easy – real change is heavy. Gossip can distract us from the harder conversations about poverty, youth without direction, and the violence that is taking roots in our communities. But remember this: a country changes when enough individuals decide to stop feeding the circus. You may not control the whole nation, but you can choose where your own energy goes. Put your focus on building, mentoring, and creating – even small acts push back against the noise. People follow examples more than arguments. Belize doesn’t need more chatter; it needs more people like you willing to act. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My husband and I both work hard in San Pedro, but it feels like we are always behind on bills. When we finally have a little extra, he wants to spend it on beers with friends at the bar, while I want to save for our daughter’s school fees. I grew up knowing education is the best way forward, but he says, “things always work out.” I do not want to keep fighting about money, but it hurts when he spends on fun and I am worrying about rent. How can I get him to see that putting family first is more important than having a good time? /s/ Family and Money

Dear Family and Money,

It sounds like you and your husband are both hardworking people. Money fights aren’t about the dollars – they’re about values and trust. You see your daughter’s education as the path forward. He sees today and wants a break from the stress. Both needs are real, but they clash. What might help is a simple agreement: decide together that a portion goes to family security first – school, rent, food. Then, if anything is left, he gets his enjoyment without guilt, and you get peace of mind. This way it’s not you against him, it’s both of you against the bills. Remind him that his good time won’t taste sweet if the family is always behind. Sometimes love means discipline, and discipline is what builds the future. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I met a man from Caye Caulker and we started seeing each other when I come on vacation. I visit Belize about 4 times a year since I have family that lives in the Cayes. He is sweet and caring, but some of my friends say long-distance in Belize never works, especially when we only see each other a couple months a year. They say he probably has another woman back home. I do not want to be naïve, but I also do not want to throw away a good thing because of gossip. How do I know if this relationship is worth the effort? /s/ Love Across the Nations

Dear Love Across the Nations,

Love always asks for faith, but blind faith is different from wise trust. Long distance is hard because it magnifies doubts – especially when people around you keep feeding suspicion. The only way to know if this man is truly for you is not through your friends’ voices but through his actions. Does he stay consistent when you’re not around? Does he communicate with you openly? Does he show effort to build something real beyond the vacation glow? If the answer is yes, then give the relationship a chance without letting fear drive it. If the answer is shaky, then you already know the truth. Don’t let gossip decide for you – but don’t ignore the signs your own heart and eyes can see. Love is worth the effort only if both people are carrying it, not just you. /s/ Dr. Love

