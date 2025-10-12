Doctor Love: Not a Local Market

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve lived and worked on this island all my life, and lately, I can’t help but notice that more and more foreign real estate agents are popping up everywhere. They’re selling properties left and right, posting fancy listings online, and making big commissions — while local Belizeans who actually understand this island struggle to get the same opportunities. Some of these agents don’t even live here year-round! How is it that they’re allowed to work and make money in our country when so many locals are being left behind? Aren’t there laws about this? Or are we just being pushed out of our own market? /s/ Not a Local Market

Dear Not a Local Market,

I hear you. It can be frustrating to watch people from outside come in and seem to thrive in spaces that feel like they should belong to locals first. But here’s the truth real estate anywhere, including Belize, is not an easy game. It looks glamorous on the surface fancy photos, beach views, and big commissions but most realtors are grinding behind the scenes for weeks, sometimes months, before a single deal closes.

Real estate rewards hustle, consistency, and connection. And Belizeans are more than capable of that. The thing is, nobody is really stopping locals from joining the market it just takes patience, training, and that same fire to build a name and a network. Many agents, even the foreign ones, chase this career because it offers a sense of freedom the kind that comes from building your own schedule, your own success, and your own reputation.

If you’ve got the drive, the local knowledge, and the heart for service, you can absolutely thrive. The playing field might not always feel even, but the doors aren’t locked. Sometimes, you just have to walk in with confidence and prove you belong because you do. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

Sometimes I look around and can’t believe how fast children are growing up these days. My 11-year-old daughter already wants a phone, fake nails, and makeup because she says “all her friends have them.” When I was her age, I was playing outside, climbing trees, and helping my parents around the house. Now it feels like kids are more interested in social media than childhood. I want her to enjoy being young, but I also don’t want her to feel left out or get teased at school. How can parents balance keeping their children grounded while letting them fit in with the world today? /s/ Concerned Parent

Dear Concerned Parent,

You’re right childhood today looks completely different from what we grew up with. But the heart of parenting hasn’t changed: it’s still about guiding our kids toward balance.

You don’t have to say a hard “no” to everything. Try the middle road. Let her have a simple phone for communication, but no social media until she’s ready for that responsibility. Let her play with light makeup at home make it fun, something you share together. What matters most is that she feels seen, not controlled.

Kids these days are exposed to a lot, and they need anchors real talks, family time, boundaries with love. You can’t stop the world from changing, but you can help her grow roots deep enough to stay grounded in it. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My husband started working on a private island resort as a construction worker, and now he’s only home on weekends. When he’s here, he’s tired and quiet. I try to plan nice dinners or beach days, but he just wants to rest or go out with his friends for a drink. Lately, I feel like we’re more like roommates than a married couple. I don’t want to nag him because I know he’s working hard, but I miss the closeness we used to have. How can I reconnect with him before we drift too far apart? /s/ Distant Relationship

Dear Distant Relationship,

It’s hard when love starts to feel like routine instead of connection. What you’re feeling is real and very common when one partner works long hours away from home. He’s probably running on empty, and you’re carrying the emotional side of things alone.

Try shifting from “big gestures” to small moments. Sit beside him while he rests. Ask about his day without judgment. Leave a note in his bag before he leaves for the week. When the pressure to “fix it” goes away, the heart softens naturally.

When you do talk, speak from love, not frustration. Let him know you miss him, not just his attention. Even the strongest couples need to find their rhythm again it just takes a little grace and time. /s/ Dr. Love

