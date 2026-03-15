Doctor Love: Baby Mama Drama

Dear Doctor Love,

I am dating a man who already has two children with two different women. He says both situations are “in the past,” but one of the mothers still calls him almost every day. He says it’s about the kids, but sometimes it feels like more than that. In Belize, everybody knows everybody, so I constantly hear comments. I don’t want to be insecure, but I also don’t want to ignore red flags. How much involvement with an ex is too much? /s/ Baby Mama Drama

Dear Baby Mama Drama,

When children are involved, an ex never completely disappears. That’s just the reality. Kids mean phone calls, school problems, doctor visits, birthdays, and sometimes last-minute chaos. So some contact is normal.

But “normal” still has boundaries.

If the calls are about the children and happen at reasonable times, that’s part of being a responsible father. If the conversations drift into late-night chats, personal problems, or emotional dependency, then it starts looking less like parenting and more like unfinished business.

Does he take those calls openly in front of you? Is he comfortable telling you what they talked about? Or does he step outside, lower his voice, and act like you shouldn’t ask questions?

A man who has truly moved on will make it clear through his actions that the relationship with the mothers is strictly about the kids. No mystery. No drama. Just parenting.

And one more thing about island life people will always talk. San Pedro, Belize City, Dangriga… same story everywhere. If you tried to build a relationship based on what everybody says, you’d go crazy. What matters is what you actually see with your own eyes.

Just remember: being understanding is good. Being blind is not the same thing. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I help my boyfriend financially because he says business is slow. I pay for groceries and sometimes his other personal bills. Now I found out he went on a boat trip with friends and didn’t invite me. My friends say I am being taken advantage of. He tells me I should support him if I love him. Where do you draw the line between helping and being used? /s/ Financial Support

Dear Financial Support,

Helping someone you love during a rough patch is normal. Most of us have been there at some point – business slow, money tight, pride hurting a little.

But support and sponsorship are two very different things.

If someone truly needs help, you usually see them tightening their own belt too. Cutting back. Hustling harder. Looking a little uncomfortable about accepting your help.

The red flag shows up when the person receiving help is still finding time and money for fun while you’re the one carrying the weight.

A boat trip with friends might sound small, but it tells you something about priorities. When someone is genuinely struggling, leisure usually isn’t at the top of the list.

And the line he gave you – “If you love me, you should support me” – that one has been used by many smooth talkers over the years. Love shouldn’t come with an invoice.

Helping is something you offer freely. Being used is when the help becomes expected.

If your help disappeared tomorrow, would he still want the relationship just as much? That question usually answers everything.

You can care about someone without financing their lifestyle. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love, my family and I have lived on Ambergris Caye for a couple of generations now, and over the years, I have watched the island grow and change in ways I never imagined. New hotels, subdivisions, and developments seem to appear almost overnight. My family owns a couple of acres of land in the northern part that we got back in the days when they first started subdividing the area. Recently, a developer approached us with an offer that would provide financial security for my family, but the proposed project would involve clearing mangroves, as we are near a canal. Some of my relatives think we should sell because opportunities like this do not come often, while others feel we should just keep it in the family.

I feel caught in the middle. On one hand, I want to help my family financially and be practical about the future. On the other hand, I worry that if everyone keeps selling and developing, the island we love could lose the very environment that makes it special.

How do you balance the need for economic growth with the responsibility to protect our natural resources? Am I wrong for feeling hesitant about selling, even if it could benefit my family? /s/ Family Land

Dear Family Land,

You’re not wrong for feeling hesitant. Not even a little.

Anyone who grew up here has watched the island change faster than anyone expected. Some of that growth brought jobs and opportunity. Some of it also quietly erased pieces of the island that will never come back.

Mangroves are one of those things people only appreciate after they’re gone.

Once they’re cleared, the shoreline changes, the fish disappear, the flooding gets worse, and suddenly everyone is wondering why the island doesn’t feel the same anymore.

Money can solve many problems in life. But it cannot rebuild an ecosystem that took generations to form.

That doesn’t mean selling land is always wrong. Families do need financial security, and land sitting unused doesn’t always help anyone. But there are usually more options than just “sell everything” or “never sell.”

Some families lease land instead of selling it outright. Some negotiate development conditions, leaving mangroves intact, limiting how much can be cleared, or structuring the deal so the family still owns part of the project.

The key thing is this: once land is sold, that decision belongs to someone else forever.

Your hesitation isn’t weakness. It’s instinct. It means you understand that land on an island is not just real estate, it’s memory, protection, and future all at once.

Whatever you decide, just make sure it’s a choice your family can still feel proud of twenty years from now. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]