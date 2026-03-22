Doctor Love: Too Friendly with Everyone

Dear Doctor Love,

To start off, I need to clarify that this may be a cultural difference. I am Canadian, and my girlfriend is Belizean. My girlfriend is very friendly, which I liked at first. But now I notice she greets almost every man in town with “Hey my love,” “Morning darling,” or “Hola mi corazón.” The problem is, half of these men seem very happy to see her. I also acknowledge that it’s not only men that greet her, EVERYONE does. I know Belize is a friendly place, but sometimes I wonder if I am the boyfriend or just one of the many fans. Should I relax or start paying closer attention? /s/ Too Friendly with Everyone

Dear Too Friendly with Everyone,

You probably do need to relax a little. In Belize, people talk sweet like that without it meaning anything serious. It can sound like flirting if you didn’t grow up around it, but here it’s just everyday warmth.

That said, don’t ignore how it makes you feel. The real thing to watch isn’t the words – it’s how she shows up with you. Does she make it clear you’re her person? Does she respect the relationship in how she moves, not just how she talks?

If she’s warm with everyone but solid with you, you’re fine. If it starts to feel like you’re just another face in the crowd, then it’s worth a conversation not about her being “too friendly,” but about how it lands for you.

No need to fight the culture. Just pay attention to the connection. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My boyfriend and I have been together for two years, but we seem to want different things in life. I want to travel and focus on my career, while they are ready to settle down and start a family. Neither of us wants to pressure the other into changing our plans. I worry that if we continue like this, one of us will end up unhappy. Should we compromise, or is this a sign that we are not meant to stay together? /s/ Different Life Goals

Dear Different Life Goals,

This one’s not small. You’re talking about the shape of your lives, not just little preferences you can meet in the middle.

Compromise only works when both people still want the same kind of future. Right now, it sounds like one of you is looking out at the world, and the other is looking to build a home. Neither is wrong, but they don’t naturally sit side by side without someone giving up something big.

If one of you bends too much, it doesn’t disappear – it just shows up later as frustration. The one who waited feels held back. The one who rushed feels pushed.

So be honest, not careful. Talk about what you really want and when. Not “maybe someday,” but real timing. If those don’t line up, it may not be about fixing it – it may be about recognizing it.

Sometimes love is real, but the timing just isn’t. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I really love my neighborhood and the strong community spirit we have here on the island. The problem is that some neighbors keeps throwing their garbage in the empty lots instead of waiting for the garbage truck. Every week the pile gets bigger, and when the wind blows, plastic bags and cups end up all over the place. A few of us have tried to clean it up, but it keeps happening. I want to say something because it’s starting to affect the whole area, but I don’t want to start neighborhood drama. Doctor Love, how do you deal with someone who says they love the island but treats it like a landfill? /s/ Keeping I clean

Dear Keeping It Clean,

You say something. Calm, clear, and early – before it gets even worse.

The trick is not to attack the person, but to call out the behavior. Something simple like, “We all live here, and this garbage is blowing into everyone’s yard. If we care about the area, we can’t keep doing this.” No shouting, no shaming – just real talk.

It also helps if it’s not just you. A few neighbors speaking together carries more weight than one person looking like they’re complaining. People are more likely to adjust when they realize others are paying attention.

And if the same ones keep doing it, then yes, take it further. Community spirit doesn’t mean staying quiet while people mess up the place.

Loving the island isn’t something you say it’s something you show. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]