Doctor Love: The Strong One

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve always been the “strong one” in my family—the one everybody calls when something goes wrong, the one who figures things out, helps financially when needed, and keeps everything together. From young, I was taught that you have to be strong for your family, no matter what, and I’ve carried that with me all my life. But lately, I feel overwhelmed and, honestly, a bit unappreciated. It’s like people just expect me to always be there, no questions asked, and no one really checks in on how I’m doing. Some days I’m mentally and emotionally drained, but I still push through because I feel like I don’t have a choice. In Belize, family is everything, and I believe in that—but sometimes it feels like I’m losing myself trying to be everything for everyone else. If I say no or take a step back, I feel guilty, like I’m letting my family down or not playing my role properly. At the same time, I’m starting to feel burnt out, and I don’t want to reach a point where I resent the very people I love. I don’t even know how to ask for help because I’ve always been the one giving it. It feels strange and uncomfortable, like I’m showing weakness. But deep down, I know I can’t keep going like this. How do I start putting myself first, setting boundaries, and taking care of my own well-being without feeling like I’m turning my back on my family or failing them? /s/ The Strong One

Dear Strong one,

You’ve been carrying a role for so long, it stopped feeling like a choice and started feeling like who you are.

But here’s the truth nobody told you growing up being the strong one doesn’t mean being the one who never rests. It just means you learned how to hold things together. That doesn’t mean you have to hold everything forever.

Right now, your body and your mind are tapping you on the shoulder. Burnout isn’t weakness it’s a sign you’ve been overgiving for too long without getting poured back into.

Start small. You don’t need some big dramatic “I’m done helping everyone” moment. Just begin with little no’s.

“I can’t this week.” “I’ll help, but not today.” “I don’t have it right now.”

You’ll feel guilty at first. That’s normal. Guilt is just the old version of you trying to stay in control. It doesn’t mean you’re doing something wrong.

And here’s something else people got used to you always showing up. So yes, they might be surprised when you don’t. Let them be. That discomfort is part of resetting things.

Also… you don’t have to wait until you’re falling apart to ask for help. Try it once, even if it feels awkward. The people who truly love you won’t see weakness they’ll see a real person.

You’re not turning your back on your family. You’re making sure there’s still something left of you to love them with.

You can’t be everyone’s backbone if your own is starting to ache. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My job keeps me so busy that by the time I get home, I have no energy left for my family or even myself. I feel like I’m missing out on important moments, but I also need the income. How do I find a balance without sacrificing everything? /s/ Work Balance

Dear Work Balance,

Right now, your life sounds like it’s all output and no refill.

Work takes your energy, and by the time you get home, there’s nothing left in the tank. That’s not a balance problem it’s an energy problem.

You may not be able to change your job overnight, but you can change how you protect what little energy you have.

First, stop waiting until you’re fully exhausted to switch roles. Even 20–30 minutes when you get home sit, shower, breathe, quiet whatever helps you reset. That buffer matters more than people think.

Second, don’t aim for perfect family time. Aim for present time. Even one real conversation, one laugh, one moment where your phone is down and your mind is there that counts more than hours of half-there energy.

And be honest with your family. Not in a heavy way. Just simple: “I’m tired, but I don’t want to miss you guys.”

That alone changes the tone.

Long-term, you’ll need to look at whether this pace is sustainable. Because money is important, yes but so is not feeling like your life is passing you by while you’re busy surviving it.

You don’t need to do everything. You just need to make sure the things that matter actually feel like they matter while you’re in them. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My boyfriend and I have been together for a while, and everything good between us. But lately, in the bedroom, it starting to feel a little same old, same old—like we just on repeat. It’s not bad, just not as exciting as before. I’ve been wanting to spice things up a bit, try something new, but I shy to bring it up. I don’t want them to feel like I’m complaining or that something wrong with him. I just want us to have a little more fun and keep things fresh.

Sometimes I feel like I overthinking it, so I just stay quiet and go with the flow. But honestly, I wish we could talk about it openly without it getting awkward. How do I bring it up in a way that’s light, honest, and not make it a big uncomfortable thing? /s/ Spice things up

Dear Spice things up,

You’re not overthinking you’re just holding back something that wants to be said.

And honestly, what you’re feeling is normal. When things are good, they can also get… predictable. That doesn’t mean something’s wrong=it just means it’s time to play a little again.

The key here is how you bring it up.

Don’t make it a “we need to talk” moment. That already puts pressure on it. Keep it light, almost playful.

Something like: “Hey… I was thinking it would be fun if we tried something new together.” or even “You know what would be kinda exciting…?”

You’re inviting him in, not correcting him.

Also, timing matters. Not in the middle of it, not when either of you is stressed. Pick a relaxed moment laughing, hanging out, maybe even joking a bit. That’s when people are most open.

And remember this isn’t a complaint. It’s curiosity. It’s wanting more of something that’s already good.

If he cares about you, he’s not going to feel attacked. He’s going to feel included.

Sometimes the difference between awkward and exciting is just the energy you bring to it.

Keep it light. Keep it real. And don’t be afraid to say what you want you’re allowed to want more than “same old.” /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]