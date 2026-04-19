Doctor Love: Love for a Single Mom

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m a single mother trying to date again, but I feel judged by men who don’t want “extra responsibility.” At the same time, I don’t want to introduce just anyone to my child. How do I balance finding love while protecting my family? /s/ Love for a Single Mom

Dear Love for a Single Mom,

You’re not asking for too much, you’re just meeting the wrong ones sometimes.

A man who’s right for you won’t look at your child like baggage. He’ll understand that’s your life, plain and simple. The ones who hesitate or make you feel like it’s a problem, let them go early. They’re not built for what you have going on.

And you’re right to be careful. Not everybody needs to meet your child. Take your time. Let someone prove themselves first. Keep that part of your life separate until you feel sure.

You don’t have to rush anything. You can date, learn people, and still protect your home at the same time.

The right man won’t make you feel like you have to choose between love and your child. /s/ Dr Love

Dear Doctor Love,

There’s someone I really like, and honestly, we get along real good. When we’re together, everything feels easy, and I could see it turning into something serious. The problem is, our lifestyles are completely different. This person is always out. Late nights, partying, hanging by the bars, and moving all over the place like every night is a lime.

Me, I’m more focused on my work and trying to build something stable for myself. I’m not really into the whole party scene like that, and sometimes it feels like we’re on two different paths. I don’t mind going out once in a while, but this is an everyday thing for him.

People have started to tell me, “Watch that, that kind of lifestyle no easy,” and it has me thinking. I don’t want to come off like I’m trying to change him or stop their fun, but at the same time, I’m wondering if this could really work long term.

Sometimes I catch myself thinking maybe they’ll slow down eventually, but then I ask myself if I’m just fooling myself. I really like this person, but I also don’t want to end up in something where I feel uncomfortable or left behind. Should I try to make it work and see how things go, or is this a clear sign that we’re just not on the same level right now? /s/ Opposite Lives

Dear Opposite Lives,

What you’re feeling makes sense.

It’s easy to like someone when the vibe is good. But life isn’t just those moments. It’s the everyday rhythm, and right now, yours and his don’t match.

You already see how he lives. That’s not a maybe, that’s who he is right now. If you stay, it has to be because you’re okay with that, not because you’re hoping he’ll change later.

Ask yourself honestly, if nothing about him changed, would you still feel settled in this? Not just excited when you see him, but okay in the quiet parts too.

You don’t have to force something just because it feels good sometimes. Feeling at ease in your life matters more than trying to keep up with someone else’s pace.

Sometimes it’s not about right or wrong, just different timing. /s/ Dr Love

Dear Doctor Love,

Short and simple, my friends and family keep telling me my partner is not right for me, and honestly, I’m starting to see it too. But I’ve already invested so much time and emotion into the relationship. How do you know when it’s really time to walk away? /s/ How to Leave

Dear How to Leave,

Time can trap people more than love does.

You don’t leave because people tell you to. You leave when you can’t ignore what you already feel inside.

If you’re starting to see it, that’s your answer trying to come through. That quiet knowing doesn’t come for no reason.

Staying just because you’ve already put in time doesn’t protect anything. It just keeps you there longer.

It’s not easy to walk away, but staying somewhere that doesn’t feel right slowly wears you down.

You’ll know it’s time when holding on feels heavier than letting go. /s/ Dr Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]