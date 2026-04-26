Doctor Love: Always on Shift

Doctor Love,

I’ve been working in tourism on this island for over 20 years now, so I’ve really seen San Pedro change. I’m grateful because this job has helped me take care of myself and my family, but honestly, it’s starting to wear me down. The long hours, working weekends, barely getting time off, it feels like I don’t have a life outside of work anymore.

Back then, things used to feel slower. You could finish work, still catch sunset, lime with friends, enjoy the island a little. Now it’s like the work never really stops. Even when I do get a day off, I’m so tired I just stay home and rest. Meanwhile, I watching visitors out there living their best life, and I’m just trying to make it through another shift.

My friends always calling me to go out, but most times I either working or too drained to move. I don’t regret putting in all these years, but I can’t help but wonder… Is really how it’s supposed to be? At this point, I just want some balance. I want to enjoy the island too, not just be working on it all the time. /s/ Always on Shift

Dear Always on Shift,

You’ve been holding it down for a long time. And yeah… what you’re feeling is real. When the thing that used to provide for you starts taking everything out of you, something has to shift.

The island didn’t just change – your role in it did too. You went from living in it to running on it.

Balance won’t just show up one day. You’re going to have to carve it out, even if it’s small at first. One evening a week where you don’t pick up extra work. One sunrise or sunset you actually stop and watch, even if it’s by yourself. Doesn’t have to be big lime – just something that reminds you you’re more than your job.

And maybe it’s time to ask yourself honestly – do I want to keep doing this the same way for the next five years? If the answer is no, then start looking at what a slight shift could look like. Less hours, a different role, even something on the side that gives you back a little life.

You don’t need to quit everything. But you do need to stop giving all of yourself away.

The island still there. You just have to take a piece of it back for yourself. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love,

My best friend been acting real strange ever since things start going good for me. I got a new job, some better opportunities opening up, and instead of being happy, she always throwing little side comments. Nothing too direct, but enough to make me feel it.

We been tight for years, so this kinda hurting me. I don’t want to lose the friendship, but the vibe just not the same anymore. Sometimes it feel like she watching me instead of supporting me.

I don’t know if it’s jealousy or if I just overthinking it, but I can’t ignore how it making me feel. I still care about her, but I also don’t want to shrink myself just to keep the peace.

What should I do in a situation like this? /s/ Growing, but Losing Friends

Dear Growing, but Losing Friends,

You’re not overthinking it. When the energy shifts, you feel it.

Sometimes when one person starts leveling up, it quietly holds up a mirror for the other. Not everybody knows how to handle that. Some people cheer you on. Others… get uncomfortable and start throwing those little comments instead.

The important part is this – you’re right not to shrink yourself.

You can care about her and still protect your space. Try talking to her, not accusing, just real: “Lately some of the things you say feel off to me. I want us good, but I need to know we’re still on the same team.”

Her response will tell you everything.

If she opens up, there’s a chance to fix it. If she gets defensive or keeps the same energy, then you might have to accept that the friendship is changing.

Not every friendship ends, but some don’t grow with you either.

Keep going where life is opening for you. The right people won’t make you feel small for it. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve been thinking about leaving Belize for better opportunities, but my heart is here. My family, my friends, my whole life. I feel guilty even considering leaving, but I also want more for myself. How do I make that decision? /s/ Wanting to leave

Dear Wanting to leave,

This is a hard one, because there’s no wrong answer – just different kinds of hard.

Staying means comfort, connection, being close to what you love. Leaving means growth, new chances, and building something bigger for yourself.

Feeling guilty just means you love where you come from. That’s not a bad thing. But love for a place doesn’t mean you have to limit your life to it.

Sometimes leaving isn’t abandoning home… it’s expanding your life and bringing something back later.

You don’t have to decide it as “forever.” Try thinking of it as a chapter. What if you go, see what’s out there, give yourself a real shot – and then decide later what home looks like for you?

The people who love you will still be there. And if you build something for yourself, you’ll come back stronger, not further away.

Home doesn’t disappear just because you stepped away from it for a while. Although it may be a little different. The heart of the town will always be the people here. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]