Doctor Love: Running on Empty

Doctor Love,

Everybody always talking about side hustles and making extra money, so I took on more work. Now I feel completely burnt out and tired all the time. I don’t even enjoy the little free time I get. Is this what success is supposed to feel like? /s/ Running on Empty

Dear Running on Empty,

No. That’s not success. That’s just being worn out.

People make it sound like if you’re not always grinding, you’re doing something wrong. But if you’re so tired you can’t even enjoy your own life, then what’s the point of the extra money?

You don’t have to drop everything, but you do need to ease up somewhere. Pick one thing that’s draining you the most and let it go. Even just one can make a difference.

You’re supposed to have some life left in you at the end of the day. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love,

I’ve been living on this island since the 1990s, back when San Pedro was quiet, simple, and everybody knew each other. I’ve watched it grow over the years, and while I understand that change is part of life, I can’t help but feel like we’re losing something along the way.

Between the sargassum piling up, the rapid development, and the constant changes to the landscape, it doesn’t feel like the same place I fell in love with all those years ago. Some days, I find myself feeling anxious and even a little heartbroken watching it all unfold.

I still love this island deeply—it’s home—but lately, it feels like I’m mourning what it used to be while trying to accept what it’s becoming. I catch myself getting frustrated more often, and it’s starting to affect my mood day to day.

I know we can’t turn back time, but I’m struggling to find peace with all these changes happening so fast.

How do I cope with this kind of worry and still hold on to the love I have for this place? /s/ Island at Heart

Dear Island at Heart,

Yeah… that feeling is real.

When you’ve been somewhere that long, it’s not just a place. It’s memories, people, how life used to feel. So when it changes, it can feel like something personal is slipping away.

You’re not wrong for missing it.

But the island you love isn’t completely gone. It’s just not everywhere anymore. You have to look for it a little now. Early mornings. Quiet spots. Certain people. It’s still there if you pay attention.

Try not to stay stuck on how it used to be all the time. That’ll only make you bitter. Hold onto what you can still touch and enjoy.

You can miss the old days and still make peace with today. Both can exist at the same time. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love,

I love living in San Pedro, but rent prices getting out of control. I sharing a small space just to afford it, and I don’t feel comfortable in my own home anymore. I don’t want to leave the island, but I also want peace. How do I decide if it’s time to move or keep pushing through? /s/ Island Love, Island Stress



Dear Island Love, Island Stress,

If your home doesn’t feel good, that’s a problem. Simple as that.

You can love the island all you want, but if every day you’re uncomfortable in your own space, it’s going to wear you down.

So be honest with yourself. Is this just for now, or is this how it’s going to be for a long time?

If you’ve got a plan and an end in sight, maybe you ride it out. But if you’re just squeezing by with no real change coming, then you’re not living, you’re just managing stress.

Leaving doesn’t mean you failed or stopped loving the place. It just means you chose a little peace.

You can always find your way back later. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]