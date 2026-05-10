Doctor Love: A traveler’s opinion

Dear Doctor Love,

I came across your column while vacationing in San Pedro and though I would send out my own questions. I recently visited San Pedro after hearing so many great things, but I left feeling a bit disappointed. Everywhere I went felt very tourist-driven, and even the “must-see” spots like Secret Beach seemed overhyped and lacking authenticity. I really wanted to experience the real Belizean culture, but instead it felt like I was just moving from one hotspot to another. Did I miss something, or is San Pedro just not what it used to be? How do travelers find the true heart of a place without getting caught up in the hype? /s/ A traveler’s opinion

Dear A traveler’s opinion,

Truth is, both things can be true at once. San Pedro has changed a lot over the years, and yes, parts of it have become very built around tourism. Some places that used to feel hidden and local are now packed with golf carts, beach clubs, and people chasing Instagram photos. That can feel disappointing if you came looking for something slower and more connected.

But I don’t think you missed Belize completely either. I think you may have experienced the version designed for visitors first, which happens in a lot of places now. The real heart of a place usually lives a little quieter than the travel blogs. It’s in the small food spots with plastic chairs, the fishermen cleaning their catch at sunset, the old Belizean man sitting outside the shop telling stories, the lady selling stew chicken from her kitchen, the school kids riding bikes home, the conversations that happen when nobody trying to sell you anything.

A lot of travelers come to “consume” a place instead of sitting still long enough to actually feel it. Sometimes the best moments here happen when you stop chasing the must-see list. Wake up early. Walk the back streets. Talk to locals without treating them like tour guides. Spend less time trying to find the perfect beach and more time noticing how people actually live.

And honestly, San Pedro isn’t what it used to be. Most locals will tell you that too. But underneath all the development and hype, pieces of the old soul are still here. You just usually won’t find them where everybody else is lined up taking selfies.

Sometimes the real Belize shows up quietly. /s/ Dr. Love

Dr. Love,

I met someone while he was on vacation and we’ve been talking every day since he left. They want to come back and “see where things go.” Am I setting myself up for heartbreak or could this actually work? /s/ Vaca Love

Dear Vaca Love,

Vacation love is tricky because everything feels a little brighter when people are away from real life. No work stress, no bills, no routines, no laundry piled in the corner. People are relaxed, open, adventurous. It’s easy to connect fast in that kind of atmosphere.

But that doesn’t automatically make it fake either.

What matters now is what happens after the vacation feeling wears off. Are they consistent? Do they make real effort? Are they talking about actual plans or just feeding the fantasy? There’s a big difference between “I miss you” and “I booked a ticket and I’m showing up.”

A lot of people meet while traveling because both people are more open than they usually are back home. Sometimes it becomes a beautiful relationship. Sometimes it becomes a nice memory people hold onto a little too long because they fell in love with the feeling more than the person.

So don’t build a wedding in your head yet, but don’t sabotage it either. Let time do its job. Real connection survives outside vacation mode. If he comes back and still likes you when life is normal, sweaty, busy, tired, and boring sometimes too… then you’ll know there’s something real there.

Just keep both feet on the ground while your heart figures it out. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My wife is very into Belizean superstitions… no sweeping at night, no passing salt hand to hand, and she even say certain dreams mean someone is cheating. Lately, she has been acting distant because of a dream they had about me. I respect the culture, but now it’s starting to affect our relationship. How do I deal with this without being disrespectful or making he feel like I’m dismissing her beliefs? /s/ Too Superstitious

Dear Too Superstitious,

Belizean superstition runs deep for a lot of people. Some grow up hearing these things from grandparents, parents, neighbors, everybody around them. So to her, this probably doesn’t feel silly or irrational. It feels real.

At the same time, a dream cannot become evidence in a relationship. Otherwise none of us are safe. Lord knows what kind of madness people dream after too much fry jack and late-night horror movies.

You don’t need to mock her beliefs to draw a healthy line. That’s the important part. If you laugh at her or call her crazy, she’ll likely dig in deeper because now she feels disrespected too.

Instead, talk to her calmly. Something like, “I understand the dream shook you, but I need you to judge me by how I actually treat you, not by something your brain created while sleeping.” Keep bringing it back to reality and trust.

A lot of superstitions are harmless little cultural habits. No sweeping at night? Fine. Pass the salt on the table instead of hand to hand? No big deal. But when fear and suspicion start running the relationship, that’s where problems start.

Love can survive a bad dream. It struggles more when people stop communicating because of one. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: dr.love@sanpedrosun.com