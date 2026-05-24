Doctor Love: She’s the Mistress

Dear Doctor Love,

I need some advice because I deh in a very uncomfortable situation with one of my close friends. We grow up together and I love her like family, but lately she start getting too friendly with a married man from around town. Everybody could see what is happening, and even though she swears nothing serious nuh deh happen, the man always around her, texting her, buying little things for her, and carrying she out.

The problem is the man got a whole wife and children at home. Some people already start talk, and in Belize you know news spreads fast, especially on a small island. I try hint to my friend that she should back off and stop entertain the situation, but she get defensive and tell me she could do whatever she wants because the man is the one married, not her.

Doctor Love, I don’t want to lose my friendship with her, but at the same time I feel she wrong fi continue giving this man attention and helping break up a family. How could I tell her straight without sounding judgmental or causing a big fallout between we? /s/ She’s the Mistress

Dear She’s the Mistress,

Your friend is right about one thing. The man is the one married. He’s the one who’s supposed to be protecting his home. But come on now… once you know somebody got a wife and kids and you still entertaining it, you can’t really act innocent either.

The hard part here is you care about your friend, so you are trying to say something before this turns into a real mess. And honestly, a real friend does that sometimes. Not just clap and support every bad decision.

But you already planted the seed. She heard you. Once people get defensive, pushing harder usually just causes a fight. Sometimes people only understand certain situations after it blows up in their own face.

If you want to say one more thing, keep it simple and calm. No big speech. Just tell her: “Girl, I love you, but this situation don’t look good and I don’t want to see you get hurt in the middle of it.”

Then leave it there.

At the end of the day, grown people will do what they want to do. You can care about somebody without carrying their choices on your back too.

And Belize small bad. Today it’s little whispers, tomorrow somebody auntie discussing it while buying at Linos. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I recently visited Belize and absolutely loved the wildlife and marine life. While on a tour, I noticed some visitors feeding birds and fish with leftover snacks and bread. The guides didn’t seem too bothered, and some people said it helps attract the animals closer for photos and entertainment.

Honestly, it made me uncomfortable because I kept thinking it probably isn’t healthy for the animals or good for nature in the long run. When I mentioned it to another tourist, they told me I was overthinking and should just enjoy my vacation.

Doctor Love, was I wrong for feeling bothered about tourists feeding wildlife, or should people be more careful with these kinds of things while visiting beautiful places like Belize? /s/ Concerned Visitor

Dear Concerned Visitor,

No, you weren’t wrong for feeling bothered.

A lot of people do things on vacation because it makes for a fun photo or a cool moment, but they don’t really stop and think about what it does long term. Bread and snacks might seem harmless, but wildlife not supposed to live off people food. After a while animals start depending on it, acting different, coming too close to people, and it throws things off.

Part of what makes Belize special is that nature still feels natural. The fish, birds, manatees, all of it. Once everything starts turning into entertainment for tourists, you slowly lose that.

Now I’m not saying you need to spend your vacation correcting strangers every five minutes either. Some people don’t care and will still do what they want. But there’s nothing wrong with respecting the environment and wishing other people would too.

Honestly, some of the best moments happen when you just sit quietly and let nature do its thing. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m going through something that’s been weighing heavily on me lately. I recently decided to distance myself from one of my longtime friends, someone I’ve known for years and shared so many memories with. The friendship wasn’t ending because of one big fight, but because I realized every conversation had become negative, draining, and full of gossip or complaints.

No matter how much I tried to stay positive or encourage her, I always left feeling emotionally exhausted. I started noticing that her negativity was affecting my own mood, relationships, and even how I looked at life.

The hard part is that I still care about her deeply, and walking away from such a long friendship feels almost like a breakup. Some mutual friends think I’m being harsh, while others say protecting my peace is important.

How do you deal with ending a friendship you know is no longer healthy for you? /s/ End of a Friendship

Dear End of a Friendship,

Friend breakups hurt more than people like to admit. Especially when it’s somebody you grow with over years and years.

But sometimes you reach a point where every conversation feels heavy. Every call draining. Everything turns into complaints, gossip, stress, and negativity. After a while you start carrying that home with you without even realizing it.

That doesn’t mean your friend is a terrible person. It just means the friendship is not healthy for you anymore.

A lot of people stay in friendships way past their expiration date because they feel guilty. They keep thinking about history and memories and loyalty. But history alone can’t keep a friendship alive if being around the person constantly leaves you tired and miserable.

Distance doesn’t always have to be dramatic. Sometimes you just start doing different things. You don’t have to invite her to everything you do. Stop running to every outing. Stop forcing closeness that no longer feels good.

You can still love somebody and know you need space from them.

The people judging you now will move on soon enough. People always need something to discuss for the week.

Life already comes with enough weight. Your friendships shouldn’t feel like another load you need to carry. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: dr.love@sanpedrosun.com