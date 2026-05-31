Doctor Love: Tired of the Hollering

Dear Doctor Love,

Why do some grown men still think it is okay to catcall young women and even teenage girls on the street? I live in San Pedro, and it happens almost every day, whether you are walking to school, work, or just going to the store. Some men act like it is a compliment, but most girls I know feel uncomfortable or even scared. I have seen men old enough to be someone’s father shouting things at girls in school uniforms. Why is this behavior still so common, and how should young women respond without putting themselves in danger? /s/ Tired of the Hollering

Dear Tired of the Hollering,

Some of these men feel that women should be grateful for the attention they are getting, no matter how unwanted it is. They call it “just joking,” or “just being friendly,” but deep down most of them know exactly what they’re doing. If a young girl walking alone suddenly feels tense, speeds up, avoids eye contact, or changes her route, that’s not a compliment. That’s intimidation. So much of this behavior keeps happening because it gets brushed off as normal. People laugh it off. Friends encourage it. Other men stay quiet. So the cycle continues generation after generation.

The part that is really concerning is when it happens to girls in school uniforms. A child should be able to walk to school thinking about homework or lunch break, not worrying about some grown man hanging out a car window acting foolish.

As for how young women should respond, the truth is your safety matters more than proving a point. Some men can handle rejection. Some cannot. You do not owe every stranger a response, a smile, or a lesson in respect. Sometimes the smartest thing is to ignore it, stay aware of your surroundings, walk with friends when possible, and trust your instincts if somebody feels off.

And to the decent men reading this: if you have daughters, sisters, nieces, or even basic common sense, speak up when your friends act like this. Too many men stay quiet because they don’t want to “make a scene,” while girls are the ones forced to carry the discomfort.

A woman walking down the street is not public entertainment. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

As I get older, I am starting to realize that I may not actually want a traditional relationship, marriage, or even the whole “settle down and have children” lifestyle. I enjoy my independence, my peace, and focusing on my own goals, but sometimes I feel guilty because my family and even some friends make it seem like everyone should want the same things. They constantly ask when I am going to find someone serious, and it makes me question myself. Is it wrong to want a different kind of life, and how do you come to terms with the fact that your happiness may not look traditional to everyone else? /s/ Choosing My Own Path

Dear Choosing My Own Path,

There are people in long marriages who secretly wish they had your peace. And there are people living single and independent who wish they had a partner and family life. Human beings have a habit of thinking happiness lives in somebody else’s yard.

The truth is, there is no one correct blueprint for life, even though society keeps trying to hand everybody the same photocopy. Some people genuinely dream of marriage and children. Some people don’t. Some people change their minds halfway through life. Some never do. None of that makes somebody broken.

A lot of guilt comes from feeling like you are disappointing people you love. People ask questions because they’re measuring your life against the version they understand. That doesn’t mean they’re right. It just means they’re familiar with one way.

And honestly, peace is underrated. If you wake up feeling calm, fulfilled, independent, and excited about your own life, don’t let people talk you into creating chaos just so your life looks more “normal” to them.

Now, I will say this: make sure you’re choosing your lifestyle because it truly fits you, not because of fear, disappointment, or bad past experiences. There’s a difference between “I don’t want that life” and “I’m scared that life won’t work out for me.” Be honest with yourself there.

But if you genuinely love your freedom, your quiet, your goals, your own rhythm? Then own it fully. Somebody else’s definition of success doesn’t have to become your burden.

Everyone is free to live the life they choose. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I honestly do not understand how some people can be cruel to animals and still sleep peacefully at night. Recently, I saw someone mistreating a stray dog near my area, and it bothered me for days. In Belize, many people say animals are “just animals,” but to me they still deserve kindness and care. Sometimes I feel helpless because even when people report abuse, not much seems to happen. Why are some people so lacking in compassion toward animals, and how do you stop yourself from becoming angry and bitter when you keep seeing it? /s/ Heartbroken Animal Lover

Dear Heartbroken Animal Lover,

Some people just grow up around cruelty and start seeing it as normal. Dogs tied up all day, animals getting hit, strays being treated like garbage. After a while, they stop seeing animals as living things that feel pain and fear the same way we do.

It doesn’t make it right. Not at all. But sadly, that’s part of why it keeps happening.

And once you’re someone who truly cares about animals, it’s hard not to carry that stuff with you. You see one skinny dog digging through trash or laying in the hot sun and it sticks in your head for the rest of the day. Sometimes the anger comes because your heart is actually soft.

But don’t let cruel people turn you bitter too. The world already has enough hard people in it.

You probably can’t save every stray in Belize. None of us can. But feeding one dog matters to that dog. Helping one rescue matters. Teaching kids to be gentle matters. Small things count more than people realize.

And honestly, I’ve always believed you can tell a lot about a person by how they treat animals. Kind people usually don’t just turn kindness on and off depending on who’s watching.

We need more soft hearts out there, not less. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: dr.love@sanpedrosun.com