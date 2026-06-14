Doctor Love: Feeling Priced Out

Dear Doctor Love,

I was born and raised in San Pedro, and lately I can’t help but wonder what the future holds for locals like me. Everywhere I look, new developments are going up, especially along the San Pedrito Highway, and the prices seem completely out of reach for the average island resident. The lots and homes are clearly being marketed to foreigners and investors with much bigger budgets than most Belizeans.

Many of us work hard, raise our families here, and want to own a piece of the island we call home. But every year, land prices seem to climb further beyond what local wages can support. It feels like we’re being priced out of our own community.

Am I wrong for feeling frustrated? How do young Belizeans stay hopeful about owning property in San Pedro when the dream seems to be slipping further away? /s/ Feeling Priced Out

Dear Feeling Priced Out,

You’re not wrong for feeling frustrated. A lot of people are feeling the same thing, whether they say it out loud or not.

The truth is, when a piece of land costs more than a local family can reasonably afford, people start wondering who the island is really being built for. That’s not jealousy. That’s a fair question.

I don’t blame anybody for wanting to invest in Belize. I don’t blame people for wanting to retire here either. San Pedro is beautiful. But there also has to be room for the people who grew up here, work here, and keep the island running every day.

My advice to young Belizeans is don’t give up on ownership just because it may not look exactly how it did twenty years ago. Buy smaller if you have to. Buy farther out if you have to. Team up with family if you have to. Land is still one of the few things they’re not making more of.

At the same time, this is bigger than individual choices. If development keeps moving faster than infrastructure, wages, and housing opportunities for locals, these conversations are only going to get louder.

You can love growth and still ask who benefits from it. /s/ Dr. love

Dear Doctor Love,

I recently visited San Pedro and noticed something that surprised me. On several occasions, I saw very young children, some who looked no older than five or six, walking home from school without an adult. A few even waved at passing golf carts and asked for rides. In some cases, they seemed to be quite a distance from home.

Coming from a place where young children are usually picked up by parents or travel on school buses, I found it a bit concerning. At the same time, I realize every community has different customs and ways of doing things.

Is this common on the island? Are parents generally comfortable with their children walking on their own at such a young age, or is this something that concerns local residents as well? I’m genuinely curious and hoping to better understand the culture rather than judge it. /s/ Curious Visitor

Dear Curious Visitor,

You probably saw something that surprises a lot of visitors.

For generations, Belizean kids have had a lot more freedom than children in many other countries. Plenty of adults today grew up walking to school, riding bikes all over town, and disappearing outside until dinner time.

That said, San Pedro isn’t the same little fishing village it once was.

There are more people, more traffic, more golf carts, and a lot more strangers passing through than there used to be. So while some parents are comfortable with it, others worry about it every day.

What would concern me most isn’t the walking. It’s the asking strangers for rides. Most people on this island are good people, but it only takes one person who isn’t.

I think most parents are doing the best they can. Some are working two jobs. Some don’t have transportation. Some are relying on older traditions that worked for decades.

Whether it’s right or wrong probably depends on who you ask.

But if you ask most parents, they’ll tell you the same thing: the island feels a little bigger and a little busier than it did when they were kids. /s/ Dr Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I need some advice because my head is all over the place right now. I have a close friend who I’ve known for years, but lately I can’t shake the feeling that something is going on between her and my partner. People have been dropping little hints, I’ve noticed some suspicious behavior, and every time the two of them are around each other, something just feels off.

I don’t have any hard proof, but you know how it is in Belize—before long everybody seems to know your business except you. Part of me wants to call my friend and ask straight up what is going on. The other part of me is afraid I’ll look foolish if it turns out I’m wrong.

I feel hurt, embarrassed, and honestly a little angry. If my friend is really sneaking around with my partner, that’s a double betrayal. How do I confront someone I care about without causing a big bacchanal? Do I ask my friend first, talk to my partner, or keep quiet until I know for sure? /s/ Last One to Know

Dear Last One to Know,

The problem with suspicion is that once it gets in your head, everything starts looking suspicious.

A late text becomes evidence. A glance across a room becomes evidence. Somebody saying, “You didn’t hear it from me…” becomes evidence.

Before you start confronting people, slow down.

Talk to your partner first. Not because they’re automatically guilty, but because that’s the relationship that matters most here.

Tell them exactly what’s bothering you. Not what somebody said. Not island gossip. What you have personally noticed.

And listen carefully.

If something is really going on, you don’t usually need to play detective forever. People who are hiding things have a hard time hiding them forever.

And if there isn’t anything going on, you don’t want to blow up a friendship because somebody on the island enjoys stirring the pot.

The goal isn’t to win an argument. The goal is to find out what’s true.

And trust me, on a small island, the truth has a funny way of eventually introducing itself. /s/ Dr. love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: dr.love@sanpedrosun.com