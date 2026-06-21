Doctor Love: Standing By My Decision

Dear Doctor Love,

About a year ago, I discovered that my husband had been unfaithful. It was one of the hardest things I have ever experienced. After many difficult conversations, a lot of reflection, and seeing genuine effort from him to repair the damage, I made the decision to stay in my marriage.

The problem is that everyone else seems to have an opinion about my choice. Friends tell me I should have left, family members question my decision, and some people constantly remind me not to trust him. While I understand their concern, they are not the ones living my marriage every day.

What frustrates me is that people assume I stayed because I am weak or afraid. The truth is that I carefully considered my options and made the decision I felt was best for me and my family. I know exactly what happened, and I am fully aware of the risks involved.

How do I politely tell people that I appreciate their concern, but that this is my marriage and my decision? Is it unreasonable to want people to stop telling me what they think I should do and simply respect the choice I have made? /s/ Standing By My Decision

Dear Standing By My Decision,

One thing I’ve learned is that people are often more comfortable with simple stories than complicated truths.

“Leave him” is simple. Deciding whether a marriage can survive betrayal is not. The people around you only know pieces of what happened. You are the one living it every day.

Staying does not automatically make someone weak, just like leaving does not automatically make someone strong. Both choices take courage.

Most of the people offering advice probably care about you. The problem is that concern can turn into a running commentary long after a decision has been made.

You don’t owe anyone a detailed explanation. A simple, “I appreciate your concern, but I’ve made the decision that feels right for me and I’d like to move forward,” is enough.

The people living your marriage should get the biggest say in how it is lived. You made your choice with open eyes. That’s all anyone can really ask.

Sometimes peace comes when you stop seeking approval and start trusting your own judgment. /s/ Dr. love

Dear Doctor Love,

I have a question that has been bothering me for some time. Every year when the beaches are clean and beautiful, there always seem to be certain business and home owners who act as though they own the beachfront. They complain about people sitting nearby, walking through “their” section of beach, or using areas that are actually public spaces.

However, when the sargassum arrives and piles up along the shoreline, many of these same people are nowhere to be found. Instead of organizing cleanups or helping maintain the beach, they often wait for someone else to deal with the problem while continuing to benefit from the beach when conditions improve.

I understand that sargassum removal can be expensive and challenging, but if a business depends on the beach for its customers and income, shouldn’t it also share some responsibility for helping keep it clean? It seems unfair that some residents, volunteers, and organizations are always the ones putting in the work while others only want to claim the benefits.

Am I being unreasonable for feeling frustrated by this? How can a community encourage more shared responsibility without creating unnecessary conflict? /s/ Sharing the Shoreline

Dear Sharing the Shoreline,

I don’t think you’re frustrated about the sargassum as much as you’re frustrated about the double standard.

When the beach is clean, some people suddenly become very protective of “their” stretch of sand. But when the seaweed starts piling up, the ownership seems to disappear pretty quickly.

The reality is that nobody owns the beach, but everybody benefits from it.

I understand that cleaning sargassum is expensive and not every business has the equipment or staff to tackle it. But if your livelihood depends on people enjoying the beach, it seems fair that you do what you can to help keep it that way.

The problem is that waiting for everyone to do their part usually leads to nobody doing anything. A handful of people end up carrying most of the load while others enjoy the results.

Instead of focusing on who isn’t helping, I’d rather see more recognition for those who are. People are often more willing to join in when they see their neighbors leading by example instead of pointing fingers.

A community works best when people stop asking, “Whose job is this?” and start asking, “What can I do?”

And if you ask me, the people out there in the sun hauling seaweed have earned a lot more right to complain than the ones sitting on the sidelines. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

Maybe I am getting old, but what is happening with some of the young people these days? I have noticed that when you greet some children or teenagers on the street, they either ignore you completely, suck their teeth, or answer in a disrespectful way.

Growing up in Belize, we were taught to say “good morning,” “good afternoon,” and to show respect to our elders. It wasn’t about being forced; it was simply good manners. Now it seems like some children feel they don’t have to acknowledge anyone.

I know not all young people are like this, but it feels like basic respect is disappearing. Is this just a sign of changing times, or should parents and the community be doing more to teach manners and respect? /s/ No respect

Dear No Respect,

Every generation eventually reaches the point where they look at younger people and wonder what happened. I can guarantee our parents said the same thing about us at some point.

That said, I know exactly what you’re talking about. There was a time when a “good morning” was almost automatic in Belize. You greeted people because it was respectful, and because that’s just how communities worked.

I don’t think respect has disappeared, but I do think some of the small courtesies that used to be common are slipping away. Part of that falls on parents, part on the community, and part on the world young people are growing up in. Many spend more time talking through screens than talking face-to-face.

The good news is that plenty of young people are still polite, kind, and respectful. We tend to remember the rude ones because they stand out.

My advice? Keep saying good morning. Keep leading by example. Manners are one of those things that are caught as much as they are taught.

And if a teenager ignores your greeting, try not to take it too personally. Some are rude, some are shy, and some are so lost in their own world they barely know what day it is. /s/ Dr. Love



Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: dr.love@sanpedrosun.com