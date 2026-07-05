Doctor Love: Missing the Old Traditions

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve lived in San Pedro all my life, and every June I used to look forward to the Dia de San Pedro celebrations. It wasn’t just about one big event—it felt like the whole island came together. There were family-friendly activities throughout the weekend, a fishing tournament, cultural events, food stalls, games for children, and opportunities for local artisans and small businesses to showcase what they had to offer. It truly celebrated the history, traditions, and spirit of our community.

This year, however, it felt like all we got from the Town Council was a concert that seemed geared primarily toward adults and making a profit. While I understand concerts have their place and many people enjoyed them, I couldn’t help but feel that something was missing. There were very few events that actually highlighted San Pedro’s culture or involved the wider community, and it didn’t seem like there were many opportunities for small local businesses to participate or benefit.

Am I simply looking at the past through rose-colored glasses, or have we lost sight of what Dia de San Pedro is supposed to represent? How can we encourage celebrations that bring the whole community together instead of appealing to just one group? /s/ Missing the Old Traditions

Dear Missing the Old Traditions,

I don’t think you’re just looking through rose-colored glasses. Every generation remembers certain traditions fondly, but from what you’ve described, it sounds like you’re missing something much bigger than nostalgia. You’re missing the feeling of community.

A concert is great. People enjoy music, and there’s certainly a place for it. But a town celebration should leave room for everyone. Kids should have something to look forward to. Local artists, fishermen, food vendors, schools, and community groups should all feel like they’re have a place in the celebration too.

If people want to see that return, the conversation can’t start after the tents come down. It has to start months before. Attend meetings, share ideas, volunteer, and encourage others to do the same. The more voices involved, the more likely the celebration will reflect the whole island instead of just one audience.

The best traditions aren’t the ones we remember. They’re the ones we keep alive. /s/ Dr Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I’ve always dreamed of running my own business, but leaving my steady paycheck feels risky. My family thinks I should stay where I am, while my heart tells me to take the chance. How do I know when it’s the right time to make such a big decision?” /s/ My Own

Dear My Own,

There will probably never be a day when you wake up feeling one hundred percent ready. If you’re waiting for all the fear to disappear, you’ll be waiting a long time.

Dreams deserve courage, but they also deserve a plan. Save some money. Learn your numbers. If possible, start building your business while you’re still collecting a paycheck. Let it grow strong enough to carry you before you ask it to.

Your family isn’t wrong for wanting security, and you’re not wrong for wanting something more. They’re simply looking at the same road from different directions.

Sometimes the biggest risk isn’t leaving your job. It’s spending years wondering what might have happened if you hadn’t been afraid to try. /s/ Dr Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My teenage son used to tell me everything about his day. We’d talk about school, his friends, and whatever was on his mind. Now, it feels like he barely speaks to me unless he wants something, like money, a ride, or permission to go out. Whenever I ask him how school was or what’s going on with his friends, I usually get one-word answers like “fine” or “nothing.” I don’t want to pry or make him feel like I’m invading his privacy, but I also don’t want us to drift further apart. Sometimes I wonder if this is just a normal part of being a teenager or if I’m doing something wrong as a parent. I miss the close relationship we used to have and worry that if I don’t do something now, we’ll continue growing apart. How can I reconnect with my son without pushing him away? /s/ Mom of a Teen

Dear Mom of a Teen,

Welcome to the teenage years. They can make the most talkative child suddenly act like every conversation costs money.

The good news is that this is often a normal part of growing up. Teenagers start figuring out who they are, and sometimes that means talking less at home. It doesn’t always mean they’re pulling away from your love.

Try spending time with him without making every moment a conversation. Go for a drive, grab something to eat, watch a game, or work on something together. Some of the best talks happen when nobody is trying to have “the talk.”

Keep showing up. Keep asking. Don’t take the one-word answers personally. One day, when life throws him a curveball, he’ll remember who kept the door open without forcing him to walk through it. One day your grown son will not be a teen but a respectful loving son. /s/ Dr Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: dr.love@sanpedrosun.com