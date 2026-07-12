Doctor Love: Should I Reach Out?

Dear Doctor Love,

An old friend and I stopped speaking after a misunderstanding a few years ago. Lately I’ve been thinking about reaching out, but I’m not sure if enough time has passed or if it’s better to leave things alone. How do I know when it’s worth trying to rebuild a friendship? /s/ Should I Reach Out?

Dear Should I Reach Out,

If they’re still crossing your mind after all this time, that usually means something.

The first thing I’d ask myself is what kind of misunderstanding it was. There’s a difference between growing apart after hurt feelings or bad communication and walking away from someone who caused real harm in your life.

Not every bridge needs rebuilding. Some were washed away for a reason.

But if this was pride, bad timing, crossed wires, or two people being stubborn at the same time, there usually isn’t much to lose by reaching out.

You don’t need a grand speech or to reopen the whole argument. Sometimes a simple, “Hey, I was thinking about you and hope you’re doing well,” is enough.

Maybe they answer. Maybe they don’t. Maybe the friendship comes back, maybe it doesn’t. But at least you’ll know instead of wondering about it every few months while washing dishes or driving down Coconut Drive.

Life has a way of getting shorter the older we get. Pride usually gets quieter too. /s/ Dr Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My girlfriend loves to spend. If she gets paid on Friday, by the weekend she wants to eat out, buy clothes, or plan a trip. I enjoy treating ourselves too, but I always think about saving for emergencies or putting money aside for our future. Living in Belize isn’t getting any cheaper, and I worry that if we keep spending without a plan, we’ll regret it later.

Every month we end up arguing about finances. She says life is too short and we should enjoy our money while we can, while I think it’s important to be prepared for unexpected expenses. I have talked about this with some friends and they are divided too—some agree with me, while others say I’m being to overbearing.

Can a relationship really work when two people have such different views about money, and how do we find a compromise without constantly fighting about it? /s/ Concerned Saver

Dear Concerned Saver,

This is one of the oldest arguments in relationships. One person wants to enjoy today. The other wants to make sure tomorrow doesn’t punch them in the face.

Truth is, you both have a point.

The trick is not convincing her to become you or you becoming her. The trick is agreeing on some rules that make both of you feel okay. Maybe savings happen first and the rest becomes fun money with no guilt attached.

You know what costs money in Belize? Everything.

A broken fridge, a sick dog, a golf cart repair, hurricane season, a trip to Belize City that somehow empties your wallet before lunch.

You need room in life for fun, but you also need room for surprises. Belize is very good at surprises. /s/ Dr Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My parents moved to Belize from Canada back in the 80s. I was born here and have lived on Ambergris Caye all my life. I don’t know any other country besides Belize. While I appreciate the growth, I sometimes miss how peaceful the island used to be. Tourism has created opportunities, but it’s also made life more expensive. I find myself feeling frustrated about the changes even though I know progress is important. How do I stop feeling stuck between the past and the future? I have even considered moving to the mainland but my heart still wants to make the island my forever home. /s/ Overdeveloped

Dear Overdeveloped,

A lot of people on this island feel exactly the same way, whether they say it out loud or not.

You can be grateful for growth and still miss the old days when Front Street felt smaller and everybody seemed to know everybody else’s business by lunchtime.

Missing the old San Pedro doesn’t make you against progress. It just means you loved something and noticed when it changed.

The truth is the island was always going to grow. Nobody was going to hold the pause button for us. Sadly.

But there are still pieces of the old San Pedro around if you look for them. Early mornings by the lagoon. Sitting by the beach before the day wakes up. Neighbors stopping to talk for twenty minutes when both of you only meant to say hello.

Sometimes home changes clothes, but underneath it’s still the same person. /s/ Dr Love

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: dr.love@sanpedrosun.comv